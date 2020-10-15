Voters need amendment help

Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.