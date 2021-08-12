Virus victims are suffering

You don’t think you need the coronavirus vaccination? If so, perhaps you don’t think COVID-19 is as serious as health experts have said.
For starters, here is the latest news. The Louisiana death toll was 80 Tuesday, a total exceeded on just four other days since the start of the pandemic. The state death toll in the last 39 days since the fourth surge began is 596. Over 2,800 virus patients are in the hospital and more people are coming down with COVID-19.
Let’s see what others who didn’t get vaccinated and who came down with COVID had to say.
Bart Wilson, a father of three, told The Advocate of Baton Rouge he didn’t see the urgency of getting vaccinated. He said he’s only 50, doesn’t have diabetes or heart conditions — nothing.
Wilson changed his mind a week ago after “nine days of hell” battling the coronavirus at home. He was rushed to the emergency room, unable to take a breath lasting longer than a half-second.
“I felt like I was drowning,” he said, while lying face down in an intensive care unit bed. “I was dying — literally.”
Like others who have echoed regrets about not being vaccinated, Wilson said, “Look around at your family and think long and hard about what you want to risk. Not being vaccinated is a risk. I wish I would’ve taken the vaccine.”
James Courtney, 65, another ICU patient, said he, too, was scared of the vaccine at first. He contracted COVID-19 days away from getting his first shot. He said the illness makes you feel like you’re suffocating.
“Put your head in a plastic sack,” he said. “That’s what it’s like.”
Courtney added, “I tell everyone now and I ain’t going to quit saying it: Go get your shot. We need to stop the beast.”
CNN reported that Aimee Matzen struggled to breathe while sitting in her hospital room in Baton Rouge. She described how exhausting it is to have COVID-19. She said she wasn’t opposed to the vaccination, but just hadn’t gotten around to it.
“The fact I am here now, I am furious with myself,” she said between deep, deliberate breaths. “Because I was not vaccinated. I have this feeling … if I was vaccinated, I wouldn’t be hospitalized.”
KPLC-TV spoke with Kathleen Hooper who had spent 47 days at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She spent 17 days on a ventilator and her right lung even collapsed twice.
“I didn’t’ believe in the virus. I do now, and I will get (the vaccine),” Hooper said. She said her husband told her he got his vaccination even though he didn’t want to.
“… He never wanted to get it, but this changed our mind cause we nearly saw death, very, very close,” Hooper said.
Lindsay Schwarz of Atlanta and other victims of the virus who were infected months ago organized rallies to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear a mask. Schwarz’s dad died last August from the virus.
Some of the rally organizers are still experiencing symptoms.
Paula Schirmer, 50, of Marietta, Ga., her husband and three children contracted the virus in March 2020, but her symptoms haven’t gone away even more than a year later. She has difficulty remembering appointments and words — key to her job as an interpreter — and suffers from intestinal problems. The virus also took a toll on her mental health.
Schirmer’s husband was hospitalized for nearly two months and she got two calls saying he was in a critical state. The experience left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It was awful not knowing what was going to happen,” she said.
Marjorie Roberts, 60, said she continues to require regular medical care for damage from COVID-19. She has lung and liver problems and lost seven teeth. She can now barely walk several blocks and sometimes has no energy hours after waking up.
“I was living my life like it was golden. I was traveling,” she said. “I literally have to start my life all over again.”
We talked last week about the need to get vaccinated to protect children, but the unvaccinated continue to spread the disease. At Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, there were 12 children hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday morning — half of them under the age of 2. Three of the patients were on mechanical ventilators, including a one-month-old infant.
Dr. Mark Kline, the hospital’s physician-in-chief, said, “We are hospitalizing record numbers of children.”
It is difficult to understand how anyone can hear these stories about COVID-19 victims and continue to refuse to be vaccinated.