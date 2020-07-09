Virus affecting school choices

Louisiana’s public, charter, private and parochial schools are announcing plans for the new school year because their time is short. Unfortunately, the plans are coming when the coronavirus pandemic is rearing its ugly head again.
Some school systems are supposed to begin classes on Aug. 6, which is less than a month away. The odds are they may have to make changes in their plans before that day arrives.
State Department of Education guidelines are expected to be released Wednesday, July 15, and many school systems are waiting to see what they involve. Some systems are thinking about having online classes at first, then some students in classes and others at home for online learning and then all students back in classes.
The Calcasieu Parish School System’s plan gives parents two options. Students can return to campuses in a face-to-face setting Monday through Friday with enhanced safety measures. Or students can enroll in CPSB Connected Classrooms, a full virtual educational option.
Some systems are planning only distance learning for the first month and then a combination of in-person learning and distance learning. The Advocate reported on plans in the Baton Rouge area. The newspaper said a working parent explained why online education is a major problem for parents who can’t work at home and those who do.
“I don’t understand how parents will be able to educate their child at home three days a week when they are either working from home themselves or having to go to their workplace,” said one parent.
An unnamed educator had a quick response: “Many teachers area ready to quit or retire over the unsafe conditions we will be forced into. This means less teachers and a sub (substitute teacher) shortage.”
A number of professional athletes have announced they don’t plan to participate in reduced seasons for their sport. So it’s understandable there would be teachers who aren’t willing to expose themselves to COVID-19 by being in classrooms.
A parent-teacher organization official at one school in Baton Rouge said she isn’t upset that face-to-face teaching wouldn’t be an option as school started.
“I was a little surprised,” she said, “but I was also grateful that they are taking (the virus) seriously. The virus is real and is changing. I think we have to be more careful than ever.”
Another parent said of his children, “We will pursue the virtual learning option until we feel like it’s safe to send them to a school setting. As much as we’d love to have them experience the interactions and experiences of being in school, there’s just too much unknown, and we’re seeing the cases continuing to go up.”
A father who was working at home while trying to help his three children said it’s difficult to be the parent and the teacher. However, he said he was leaning to online learning in order to keep his children safe.
Meanwhile, President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding if schools don’t fully physically reopen. He said schools in other countries are open with no problems.
Full reopening is complicated by the recommendation that all Louisiana students from grade three on up wear facemasks during the day. The Advocate interviewed officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Federation of Teachers and the Association of Educators to get their views on masks.
“What do I do if Johnny doesn’t keep his mask on?” asked one education official.
Another official asked, “Who is going to wear a mask at that age for eight hours, and what control do we have over that? Young children will cough in your face at any moment, because that’s what young children do.”
Parents can be inconsiderate, she said, adding,. “We have had children who came to school sick. The parents knew they were throwing up and they sent them anyway, and (the parents) won’t answer the phone.”
Officials with the state Departments of Education and Health said their agencies don’t have the authority at the moment to mandate that face coverings be required. However, they said students can be encouraged to be part of the effort to keep one another safe during school hours.
Whatever school systems decide to do when their starting days arrive, online learning continues to be a problem for a number of them. Their students don’t have the electronic devices and internet service they need. Gov. John Bel Edwards is using $32 million in federal funds to get computers and improved internet service for many of those students, but that takes time.
No one knows for certain what the coronavirus situation will be a month from now, but judging by the current rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations, in-classroom instruction appears to be a long shot for some school districts.
School officials are facing some really tough decisions. Parents can make whatever they decide much easier by cooperating rather than complaining.