Veto session appears likely

The odds that Louisiana legislators will hold the first veto session since the state’s current constitution became effective at midnight on Dec. 31, 1974, are probably better now than they have ever been.
Only two vetoes have been overridden since 1974, and the action took place while lawmakers were in session. The veto of an abortion bill by the late-Gov. Buddy Roemer was overridden in 1991, and an appropriation veto by former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards was overridden in 1993.
It takes 26 votes in the Senate and 70 in the House (two-thirds) to override a veto. The Senate vote to override Roemer’s veto was 29-9 and the House vote was 76-25.
The abortion bill would have jailed doctors who performed the procedure. Supporters had hoped it would lead to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing women the constitutional right to an abortion. However, it hasn’t happened.
Edwin Edwards vetoed a bill that took $3 million from the budget of then-state Attorney General Richard Ieyoub. Senators voted 34-4 to override the Edwards veto, and the House vote was 91-7.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has already vetoed a couple of popular bills that passed by wide margins and other important ones are waiting in the wings. One measure prohibits a team designated for females, girls or women from being open to students who are not biologically female. The other would allow residents 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without a permit.
Edwards said of the transgender bill, “Discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana.”
The bill affecting transgender students passed the Senate 29-6 (3 more votes than needed to override) and the House 78-19 (8 more votes than needed to override).
On firearms, Edwards said, “Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place …”
The final vote on the gun bill in the Senate was 27-11 (1 more vote than needed to override) and it was 73-28 in the House (3 more votes than needed).
The other measures awaiting the governor’s decision deal with how elections are handled, COVID-19 vaccinations and a transportation funding bill that directs $300 million from vehicle sales taxes into a special road and bridge subfund. The final House vote on the transportation bill was 88-13 and the Senate vote was 37-0.
The Senate has 27 Republicans, 11 Democrats and 1 vacancy, more than enough GOP members for an override. The House has 68 Republicans, 2 short of the 70 needed. There are 35 Democrats and 2 independents. A solid no vote by the Democrats and 1 independent would prevent an override.
It takes only a majority of members in either the House
(53) or Senate (20) to send in ballots rejecting a veto session, and that is what routinely has happened. The Associated Press said they usually cite the expense of holding a session, their disinterest in returning to the state Capitol and the difficulty of getting the two-thirds’ votes needed for an override.
The governor has until Saturday, July 3, to notify lawmakers about vetoes. Legislators who don’t want a veto session have until July 15 to submit their ballots. If a session is held, it would begin at noon on July 20 and end July 24.
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal vetoed $6 million in funding for the disabled in 2013 and 67 members of the House wanted a veto session. However, 26 senators (two-thirds) were opposed and no session was held.
Jindal vetoed a cigarette tax bill in 2011 and the House held a vote to override the veto, but it was 12 votes short of the 70 needed. The Senate didn’t vote.
Another veto override was wanted in 2007 when the late-Gov. Kathleen Blanco vetoed two tax measures, but 21 senators rejected holding a veto session. News reports at the time said it was clear to legislators that Blanco, like other governors, had the power to decide the fate of their individual budget projects.
Both Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, have indicated they favor holding a veto session and that makes it likely one will convene on July 20. However, the outcome will be close either way it goes.