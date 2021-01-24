Variants of COVID-19 disturbing

Is there no end to the coronavirus threat? Just when we get to feeling better about our future chances of escaping the often deadly COVID-19, health officials and scientists tell us there are possibly four new variants of the disease.
The first variant that was detected in the United Kingdom showed up in Louisiana, and just a week later we heard about three more versions of the disease. News reports said a variant in South Africa might challenge the existing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that prompt the immune system to make antibodies that block the virus from infecting cells.
The Advocate reported Friday that scientists in Brazil are studying whether a variant is causing a surge in reinfections there. A variant in California has also been linked to several outbreaks. So far, none of the variants linked to South Africa and Brazil have been detected in the United States.
Scientists say the high rate of new cases is the main reason the coronavirus has been growing more genetically diverse. Each new infection gives the virus a chance to mutate as it makes copies of itself. Different mutations of the disease make the virus more successful, and it becomes a variant when large numbers of people become infected.
Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, an epidemiologist at LSU Health New Orleans, said, “If they (variants) are spreading more quickly, more people will have the disease, more people will be hospitalized and more people die of it.” That is because vaccines might not work as well.
Marilyn Marchione, chief medical writer for The Associated Press, said recent mutations of the virus might modestly curb the effectiveness of the two current vaccines, but she also stressed that the shots still protect against the disease.
Bob Garry, a professor at Tulane University who has studied viruses for over 40 years, said, “There is no way to sugarcoat this. It does look like some of the variants may not be as effectively blocked by the vaccine.”
However, Garry said it’s still possible to slow the new variants with vigilant social distancing and swift vaccination. He said if the virus has no hosts to hop to, potentially dangerous mutations die with it.
Garry added, “I think there were a lot of people who had hopes raised really high to say, ‘We got the vaccine now. This thing is gonna be over.’ But what we need to do now is think about more of a realistic scenario that’s probably going to play out, which is that we’re going to have to keep on the attack against this virus that is attacking us.”
Those who have been fortunate to get their first or both shots of the vaccines do feel a sense of relief, but the reality is the country is a long way off from returning to normal life.
In an earlier report before news about more variants of COVID-19, The Advocate said vaccinated people could feel safer going to the grocery store, carrying out the duties of a high-exposure job or visiting with relatives. However, precautions are still necessary.
Dr. Leonardo Seoane, a critical care pulmonologist at Ochsner Health System, said he plans to continue taking all the same precautions he did before he was vaccinated. So what’s the problem?
It may be safer to gather in groups if everyone is vaccinated, but scientists want to know more about whether vaccinated people can easily transmit the virus through the air when they breathe or speak.
Dr. Julio Figueroa, the chief of infectious diseases at LSU Health New Orleans, said. “I wouldn’t want to send the message that it’s time to have your Twelfth Night party and invite your 50 closest health care worker friends.” He said if enough people get vaccinated, gatherings would probably be safe for everyone by the end of June.
Figueroa said, “Does that mean I’m going to stop wearing my mask around my kids? No. The current guidelines for masking and distancing and hand hygiene are not going to change until the population has been vaccinated completely. If we’re here to care for each other, until everybody has been protected, we should act as if we are contagious.”
Scientists are predicting the magic number, at which the virus no longer has enough hosts to spread widely, is somewhere between 70 percent and 85 percent. That is when we get to what is called “herd immunity.”
I got my first shot Jan. 8 and have a Friday appointment for the second. I did feel a great sense of relief after the first one that is believed to give me 52 percent effectiveness. The second vaccination is supposed to offer maximum protection a week or two after it is given.
Maybe so, but I plan to wait for health experts and scientists to tell me we have reached that herd immunity before relaxing my guard. I also want to know the vaccinations are protecting me against a disease that has many variants and that has taken the lives of too many people I know.