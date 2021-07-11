Thanks to the 61 percent of Louisianans who haven’t received even their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and the arrival of a more contagious delta variant, the state is experiencing a new surge in coronavirus cases.
Here is the most disturbing statistic: Since the vaccines became available, over 99 percent of coronavirus deaths in Louisiana were people who were unvaccinated.
Dr. Joe Kanter, state assistant secretary of health, said, “I do think we’re in it (the surge). We are seeing what is likely the beginning of increases.
“Across the country, the spike will be bigger in the areas that have lower vaccination rates, which unfortunately is us and a number of our neighboring states,” Kanter said. “There is no question about that.”
A new study by Georgetown University shows the northern half of Louisiana has been identified as one of the most vulnerable areas in the U.S. to a coronavirus outbreak and an area that is highly susceptible to producing variants.
Those who haven’t been vaccinated need to hear what Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease expert at Ochsner Health, had to say.
“We are seeing people get very sick and the family hasn’t been vaccinated and their loved one dies, and that is maybe a little bit of a realization too late. And that’s heart-breaking,” Kemmerly said.
“We knew back in the spring of 2020 that vaccines were our way out of this,” she said. “Here we are now, in the summer of 2021, with very effective vaccines and people unwilling to take them for whatever reason.”
The delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. with 52 percent of new cases. In Louisiana and in neighboring states, it is responsible for up to 59 percent of new cases.
Alabama is in 50thplace with only 33.1 percent of its citizens being fully vaccinated. Mississippi is 49with a fully vaccinated rate of 33.3 percent. Arkansas is in 48place at 34.7 percent. Louisiana and Wyoming are tied for 47place at 35.6 percent each. Only 37 percent in Mississippi and 39 percent in Louisiana have received one dose.
Vermont is in first place nationwide with 66.2 percent of its citizens fully vaccinated. Then come Massachusetts, 62.3 percent; Maine, 62.2 percent, Connecticut, 61.4 percent; and Rhode Island, 59.6 percent.
The Advocate said it is unclear how long the increase in cases will be sustained. Deaths and hospitalizations, which lag a few weeks behind surges in cases, will still rise. However, those who are vaccinated, including most seniors, are protected by the vaccines. They made up the majority of deaths before vaccines were available.
Dr. Julio Figueroa, an infectious disease expert at LSU Health New Orleans, said it won’t be as bad as it was in March of last year, “but it’s not going to be pretty if we don’t get ahold of it.”
Unfortunately, Figueroa said he is seeing an increase in hospitalized patients, especially younger people. Doctors said they are also seeing more transmission among family members and close contacts because of the delta variant’s infectiousness.
Authorities in Australia believe an outbreak was triggered there when a limo driver with COVID-19 infected others in an indoor mall and café, even though he didn’t interact with them directly.
Dr. Kemmerly with Ochsner Health said, “One household member getting other members sick with the ‘garden-variety’ strain, if you will, was anywhere from 11 percent to 20 percent. Now it is far more likely to spread rapidly among family, people that congregate together.”
Health officials are urging inoculations now, while the vaccines are effective. The more transmissions of the virus there are, the more opportunities there are for the virus to mutate in ways that allow it to slip past the vaccines’ defenses.
There is good news for those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. USA Today reported Thursday that a new study released by Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund shows the United States’ vaccination program has prevented about 279,000 additional deaths and up to 1.25 million additional hospitalizations.
A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech extends protection significantly and the company is developing a vaccine targeted directly at the delta variant.
Older Americans were the major victims when the coronavirus struck well over a year ago. The fact that those of us who are in that category are now fully vaccinated and still alive proves the vaccines are working.