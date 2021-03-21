Vaccinations are saving lives

My father contracted polio at age 6 and had to walk with a crutch the rest of his life. So, my mother, my four siblings and I knew what a big deal it was when two scientists in the 1950s created vaccines that resulted in the near-global eradication of polio.
In my 87 years, I have had more vaccinations than I can count and never had a bad reaction. The same is true for the two COVID-19 vaccinations I completed in January.
I respect every individual’s right to refuse to be vaccinated, and some have legitimate reasons. However, I still find it awfully hard to understand why so many people are refusing to be protected from a disease that has claimed over a half-million lives in this country.
The Associated Press had great news Friday when it reported that Ozlem Tureci, a German scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used Pfizer COVID vaccine, said the technology behind it will soon be used to fight cancer — another global scourge.
Tureci co-founded BioNTech, a German company, with her husband. They were working on a way to harness the body’s immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China.
“It pays off to make bold decisions and to trust that if you have an extraordinary team, you will be able to solve any problem and obstacle which comes your way in real time,” Tureci told The AP in an interview.
Tureci said the coronavirus vaccines are safe because, “There is a very rigid process in place and the process does not stop after a vaccine is approved. It is, in fact, continuing now all around the world …”
Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, explained why it is so important for people to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. Registrations to get them are slowing in some places, he said.
“This is going to be the big issue. And if we get stuck at 60 or 65 percent vaccinated, we are going to continue to see significant outbreaks and real challenges in our country, and it’s going to be much, much harder to get back to what we think is normal unless we can get that number higher,” the dean said.
Here are some reasons why people are telling others they don’t plan to get the coronavirus vaccines:
A 75-year-old Forsyth, Mo., resident said, “This whole thing is blown way out of proportion and a bunch of nonsense. We still haven’t lost 1 percent of our population. It is just ridiculous.” He believes the virus was exaggerated to deny Trump, whom he supported, a second term.
“I just don’t believe we need vaccinations,” he said. “I don’t think it is the way God intended for us to be. The majority of my friends and the people I associated with, the people that we go to church with, we don’t wear masks, we don’t get the shots. I don’t know why people are so terrified of this. It is nothing worse than a flu.”
Actually, as medical experts have said, COVID-19 is, in fact, far more lethal.
A 56-year-old Virginia woman who recovered from the virus said, “The way I feel about it is: I don’t need the vaccine at this point. And I’m not going to get the vaccine until it is well established.”
Dr. Keith Roach, who writes our medical column, said the vaccine study shows the degree of protection after infection “was not very good at all” and there is still much about the virus that is unknown.
Nurses who are caring for coronavirus patients have heard many stories about COVID-19. A Los Angeles emergency room nurse said there were patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules.
‘‘My life is being a nurse, so I don’t care if you’re really sick, you throw up on me, whatever,’’ the nurse said. ‘‘But when you know what you’re doing is wrong, and I’m asking you repeatedly to please wear your mask to protect me, and you’re still not doing it, it’s like you have no regard for anybody but yourself. And that’s why this virus is spreading. It just makes you lose hope.’’
An Austin, Texas, nurse had to debate her parents who heard unsubstantiated claims on Spanishlanguage TV shows that the coronavirus shot would cause infertility and Bell’s palsy.
A Seattle nurse said, ‘‘I felt so much safer in Sierra Leone during Ebola than I did at the beginning of this outbreak in the U.S., because of how many people failed to heed social distancing and mask directives. Things that are facts, and science, have become politicized.’’
Vaccinations are extremely important in the Lake Charles area. Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s health officer, said Thursday he remains concerned about trends in this area. Confirmed cases of the U.K. variant are the highest number in the state.
Citizens who want some sense of normalcy won’t get it until enough people get vaccinated. The state has to get to that elusive 70 to 85 percent rate that produces “herd immunity.”
Don’t buy into the wild and crazy claims being made about COVID vaccinations. The vaccines are safe and effective.