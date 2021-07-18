Tune in to historic session

An historic legislative veto session, as expected, will begin at noon Tuesday and the five-day session has to end Saturday. Only the 12 Democrats of the 39 senators returned ballots to cancel the session and it required at least a majority of 20. Only 35 of 104 members of the House returned ballots, and it required at least 53.
Ballots were returned by 33 of the 34 House Democrats. Rep. Francis Thompson of Delhi didn’t return his. Republican Rep. Joe Stagni of Kenner returned his ballot, but the House’s other 67 GOP members support the veto session.
Reps. Joe Marino of Gretna and Malinda White of Bogalusa, two House independents, returned their ballots seeking to cancel the session. Rep. Roy Daryl Adams of Jackson, the third House independent, supported the session by not returning his ballot.
Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 28 bills passed during the regular legislative fiscal session, and all of them are up for possible veto overrides. It takes two-thirds votes to override vetoes and that is 70 votes in the House and 26 votes in the Senate.
The House has 68 Republicans, and if they voted as a bloc, they would need two votes from either Democrats or independents to override a veto.
The Senate has 27 GOP senators, but Republican Sen. Ronnie Johns of Sulphur won’t be attending the session because he is recovering from knee replacement surgery. Without Democratic help, Senate Republicans would have to vote as a bloc to override a veto.
Two bills were considered to be the major motive for holding a veto session, something that hasn’t happened since the state’s new constitution took effect in 1975.
Senate Bill 156 has top billing for a veto. It requires that schools designate athletic teams according to the biological sex of the team members. Edwards said it is discriminatory and unfairly targets transgender children who are going through unique challenges and is a solution to an issue that doesn’t exist.
SB 118 is the other emotional measure because it would allow persons to carry concealed firearms without securing a permit that requires weapons training. Edwards and other opponents say it is a public safety issue because it eliminates the firearms training.
Stagni, the lone Republican opposing the session, told The Advocate he voted against both of those bills and doesn’t intend to change his votes. He said the transgender bill veto might be overridden, but that could cause the NCAA to pull high-profile sporting events from Louisiana.
House Bill 38 is probably No. 3 on the public interest list. It requires local school districts to put financial information on a transparency website called Louisiana Checkbook. Edwards said those districts don’t have the resources or technology to comply with the law. Supporters say it gives taxpayers insight into how public schools spend their money.
Election law vetoes and legislation dealing with vaccinations for COVID-19 are also major issues. Edwards said the vaccination bills make it appear the vaccines are anything other than safe and effective.
HB 103 protects businesses that don’t mandate those vaccinations. HB 349 prohibits putting vaccination information on driver’s licenses or ID cards. HB 498 prohibits discrimination on the basis of whether a person has been vaccinated.
Edwards said five bills dealing with elections are either unnecessary, politicize the election process, impede the ability to vote absentee or violate the separation of powers. Supporters of those measures insist they protect election integrity, but Louisiana elections have been some of the most secure in the country.
HB 149 would allow both houses of the Legislature to terminate parts of an emergency declaration. Many Republicans criticize Gov. Edwards’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, even though the health procedures he administers have saved lives.
HB 438 is a measure that authorizes a custodian of public records to require additional information from someone seeking those records. Edwards correctly calls it a tactic used to delay revealing those records or an attempt to intimidate members of the public into withdrawing their requests.
Louisiana has some of the most effective public records and open meetings laws in the country, and there are always attempts by some legislators to weaken those laws.
The votes in this historic veto session are going to be close, and public interest in the session is expected to be intense. The Legislature has its debates available for online viewing and tuning in is easy.
This historic session should be well worth watching at www.legis.la.gov.