Time to put election behind us

The fact that a Louisiana state senator who has a strong voice in state elections wants the secretary of state to cancel his plans to buy new voting machines should come as no surprise. Like many of her Republican colleagues at the national level, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, apparently has bought into the strongly court-rejected belief that there were many voting irregularities in last November’s presidential election.
In what The Associated Press called a “sharply worded letter” to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Hewitt said, “As THE statewide elected official charged with protecting our election procedures, your office’s actions are paramount to building trust and instilling confidence that our elections are fair and run according to Louisiana laws enacted by the Legislature.”
The Louisiana secretary of state’s office that I have covered for over 60 years has a long and proud record of expertly handling and reporting election results. That is why the comments Hewitt made don’t make much sense.
Hewitt asked Ardoin to cancel the vendor search, “slow the process down, learn from other states’ experiences and put together a revised plan to make Louisiana the nation’s preeminent leader in election integrity.”
Louisiana could already be the “nation’s preeminent leader in election integrity” based on its superior performances in the past.
Hewitt may not have said so, but, like others, she may be suspect of Dominion Voting Systems, one of the voting machine companies unfairly targeted by conspiracy promoters. Dominion has provided the state’s current voting machines and will bid on the new machines.
Dominion and Smartmatic, another national company, are suing the conspiracy promoters for billions of dollars because of the extremely damaging reports about them before and after the presidential election.
Some government agencies that have audited Dominion’s performance concluded that its voting machines weren’t hacked, weren’t connected to the internet and that they properly counted the votes last November.
Hewitt is leader of the Senate’s Republican delegation and chairs the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee that has oversight over election issues.
The senator said Ardoin rushed to start shopping for replacement voting equipment without legislative oversight and without trying to reinforce public trust. The AP said she accused Ardoin of “attempting to further avoid public scrutiny by hiding behind a blackout period.”
To his credit, Ardoin defended his search for a contractor and suggested he will continue to pursue that effort. In a statement to The AP, he defended his handling of state elections and his solicitation for vendors.
“Because the chairwoman’s letter fails to address any specific issue with the (request for proposals), I can only believe this is an attempt to sow doubt in the integrity of the RFP process,” Ardoin said. He said the process he is using “follows ALL laws as written by the Legislature. If there’s displeasure with the laws, only the Legislature can change them.”
The purchasing process has been temporarily halted while a protest from an interested vendor is reviewed. Ardoin said the RFP is open and fair and should be resumed.
The Advocate discussed the voting machine purchase in an editorial headlined, “Don’t allow lies, smears to affect voting equipment decisions.”
The editorial said, “What would serve the public interest poorly is if Louisiana’s elected officials, pushed by credulous people believing the assertions of 2020 fraud and conspiracies, make a political football of what should be a straightforward competition among legitimate companies to provide safe and secure election equipment.”
This isn’t the first election issue involving a legislative committee. Some members of House and Senate election committees last year promoted conspiracy theories about mail-in voting, but they were overruled by a judge.
We heard no complaints last year about any fraudulent election activities taking place in Louisiana. Could that be because former President Trump carried the state with 58 percent of the vote?
Trump’s campaign and others filed and lost over 80 lawsuits that contested election procedures, the vote counting and the certification of votes in a number of states. The suits targeted Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that President Joe Biden won.
The Louisiana Legislature is getting ready to hold what is being billed as a tax reform session that opens April 12. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette; Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; and other legislative leaders wrote about the session in “A Letter to the People of Louisiana.”
“We hope that you will join us in supporting our efforts to provide the people, as well as the businesses that employ our citizens, with a taxing system that provides more stability, simplicity and predictability. We look forward to working with each of you as we build a better Louisiana,” they said.
Yes, it’s time to move forward on serious issues and put the presidential election saga in our rearview window. Let Ardoin do his job.