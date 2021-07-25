Time to focus on real threat

The veto session of the Louisiana Legislature is over and it’s long past time we started confronting the real life-anddeath issue in this state. It’s the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizaztions and deaths.
A Baton Rouge minister’s letter to The Advocate had this headline: “Did we need a veto session, focused on all the wrong things?”
Nathan Ryan said, “Ten thousand dead Louisianans. Second from the bottom in COVID-19 vaccinations. Is our Legislature having a veto session to address this? Of course not.
“They met to make sure trans kids are bullied under the contrived premise that one day a cis-girl might have to play sports with a trans-girl. Also, they tried to make sure anyone, no matter how dangerous, can secretly carry a gun. We deserve better from our legislators.”
A Thursday story in The Advocate about the experience of a St. Mary Parish couple got me to focus on what’s really important. I decided to start wearing a face mask again whenever I am in a closed environment.
Like that couple, I got my two Pfizer vaccinations months ago, but the delta variant is shocking many of us back into the real world.
Susan Guzzetta Fromenthal, 66, and her 76-year-old husband got their Pfizer shots in February. However, Susan saw a family member two weeks ago who wasn’t feeling well after getting their first vaccination.
Although they thought it was a temporary reaction to the shot, it turned out to be the coronavirus. A week later, the Fromenthals started feeling sick, too.
Susan, who has a heart condition and is a lung cancer survivor, said she felt like she had the flu for about a week. Her husband, who has diabetes, had milder symptoms, similar to a sinus infection.
“We didn’t get it as bad,” Susan said. “I just feel like we may have dodged a bullet because we did take (the vaccine).”
The Advocate reported last week that in places where the vaccination rate is 30 percent or lower, which includes Calcasieu Parish, chances of encountering the virus are high. Statewide, the vaccination rate is only slightly better at 36 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week said, “The (state’s) fourth surge is real, and the numbers are quite frightening at the moment. There’s no doubt that we are going in the wrong direction, and we’re going there in a hurry.”
Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease expert at Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest hospital system, said, “What we’re seeing as we look at these cases is that virtually all of them have been infected by someone they know, an unvaccinated family member. With this delta variant, we do know it’s highly transmissible, far more contagious than the other variants we have seen. The ability to infect is just far greater.”
The reality is that some vaccinated people are also getting sick, but health experts say the vaccines remain effective at what they were created to do: prevent severe illness and death.
Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University, said, “The vaccines were not tested on their ability to prevent infection. What they were tested for — and are really good at — is greatly reducing the likelihood of becoming ill and requiring hospitalization and potentially dying.”
Statistics from the Louisiana Department of Health continue to prove the vaccines are effective, and most people who get severely sick and die have yet to be vaccinated. Of the 1,479 people who have died since February, only 28 were vaccinated, which is .02 percent.
Dr. Kara Ward, who specializes in pulmonary critical care and emergency medicine at LSU Health New Orleans, said everyone they are seeing has been unvaccinated. Patients are younger and healthier, she said, but none are vaccinated.
Edwards summed up the current situation well when he said, ‘’It pains me to say this, but this surge is on us. How bad it gets, how long it stays bad, how many people ultimately die - on us. We can do better. It’s entirely within our control.’’
Breakthrough hospitalizations at Ochsner Health of those who were vaccinated have increased fourfold from nine last month to 38 in the first 20 days of July. Those numbers are still extremely low, but they tell an important story and I got the following message loud and clear:
Infection can come as a surprise to vaccinated people who let their guard down after so many months of vigilance. I have taken too many precautions for over a year to let my guard down now.