The Ponytail Election of 1978

Some of our readers may not remember the 1978 campaign for Calcasieu-Cameron district attorney that could appropriately be called “The Ponytail Election.” It came following labor violence at the Jupiter Chemical Co. site on Jan. 15, 1976, that killed one man and injured five others.
The violence resulted in the Legislature that same year approving a right-to-work law that was signed by then-Gov. Edwin W. Edwards. The law said individuals didn’t need to join a union or pay union dues to be hired by a company.
A Louisiana Right to Work Newsletter released on Aug. 22, 1978, set the stage for the reason the election for district attorney later that year would become so heated and controversial.
“Has justice died in Lake Charles?” the newsletter asked.
“The record shows there were 17 indictments listing 62 charges against 16 persons in the Jupiter Chemical plant violence of Jan. 15, 1976,” the newsletter said. “After 2 ½ years, only one person has been convicted and sentenced.”
The newsletter said a special prosecutor who handled those cases for the state attorney general’s office admitted that citizens on Calcasieu Parish juries “were placed in a very difficult position at that time. Asking them, for the first time, to be the conscience of the community may have been expecting too much,” he said.
Then came the newsletter’s comments that the citizens of Calcasieu Parish would have another chance: “That opportunity lies at the polling place on primary election day. Without doubt, the race for district attorney is the most important choice before the voters.”
The newsletter questioned the performance of three-term District Attorney Frank T. Salter Jr. It said he was eventually removed from prosecution of the Jupiter cases because of close ties with a key defendant in the trials who was the only person convicted.
The four others who became candidates with Salter were Fred Book, Leonard Knapp Jr., Raleigh Newman and Larry Roach. The primary was held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1978, and the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The primary outcome was a major surprise. Knapp, who at 33 was making his first bid for public office, forced Salter into a runoff. Knapp picked up 19,769 votes to 12,601 for Salter.
Jeff Schapiro of the American Press summed up the runoff well when he wrote, “There’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned political campaign, the courthouse regulars like to say. Why not give the public its money’s worth?
“And in Calcasieu, the runoff for district attorney is beginning to show signs of those great elections of yore — complete with a cornucopia of rumors, back-biting and veiled attempts at character assassination.”
Then came the ponytail picture. Knapp at the time sported a beard in connection with the Bicentennial celebration and his picture appeared in the McNeese Alumni News. He was standing wearing a coat and tie with his hands on a speaker’s podium.
A subsequent, but retouched, photo of Knapp, showed him with a long blonde ponytail and no coat and tie. The picture was distributed widely in the Lake Charles area and it was reported to have been retouched from negatives stolen from McNeese State University.
Ponytails are not so unusual today, but in those days they were signs of someone who was much too liberal for most folks’ tastes.
The American Press didn’t have a copy of the photo, and I got a call from Albert “Rabbit” Manuel, Calcasieu Parish’s chief deputy sheriff.
“Would you like a copy of the Knapp ponytail photo?” Manuel asked. When I said we would, he said I should stand near the corner of Broad and Bilbo streets and he would drive by and hand it to me out his car’s window.
Manuel didn’t slow down much when he handed me the photo and then quickly drove away. Sheriff Henry A. “Ham” Reid Jr. and Salter weren’t the best of friends in those days.
Salter filed a lawsuit against the American Press before the election, complaining about “editorials, comments, misleading headlines and commentaries of an employee, Jim Beam — as part of an intentional process of denying Salter his right of free speech.”
Nothing came of the lawsuit, and the runoff wasn’t even close. The voter turnout hit 71 percent, and Knapp won with 62 percent of the vote to 38 percent for Salter.
The voters definitely proved that justice hadn’t died in Calcasieu Parish. Knapp served only one six-year term, and it was successful. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
If the ponytail photo mystery was ever solved, it didn’t become public knowledge.