Tax reform off to good start

If the first three days of the Legislature’s fiscal session are a sign of things to come, reform of the state’s complicated tax code may succeed. However, there are still tough obstacles along the way.
Two tax committee chairmen appear to be sold on making long overdue tax changes. Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, and chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, got two of his income tax bills out of his committee Tuesday and they were sent to the full Senate.
“We’re getting rid of bad tax policy,” Allain told The Advocate during an interview. He said the changes would improve Louisiana’s ranking as a good place to do business.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has some income tax reform bills in his committee. The committee spent most of its time Tuesday approving a constitutional amendment 14-1 to centralize the collection of state and local sales taxes, which is part of the tax reform effort.
“We’re going to pass the tax package in its full entirety,” Bishop earlier told the USA Today Network. “We’re going to change it from top to bottom.”
One of those obstacles mentioned earlier is the fact that constitutional amendments require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate. If approved, they are submitted to voters where only a majority vote is required.
Getting the two-thirds vote (70 in the 105-member House and 26 in the 39-member Senate) is never easy, but it shouldn’t take long to see how tough that is for tax reform.
Another obstacle that hasn’t been easy is getting voters to agree to give up federal tax exemptions they get on their state income tax forms. Even though less than 20 percent of taxpayers itemize deductions on their state income taxes, taxpayers never like to give up deductions.
On two occasions in the past, voters rejected ending the federal deduction on individual and corporate income taxes even though most of them wouldn’t have been affected.
Having those federal tax deductions affects state revenues. When former President Trump lowered federal taxes, Louisiana increased its revenues by $600 million because taxpayers had smaller deductions.
President Joe Biden is talking about increasing federal taxes. If that happens, Louisiana will be losing money because those federal tax deductions will be higher.
Louisiana is one of only two states that allow the full federal income tax deductions. The story that legislators need to do a better job of telling is the fact that giving up the federal deductions results in being able to lower state income taxes.
Bishop has two bills that would lower the top 6 percent tax rate to 4.25 percent, the 4 percent rate to 3.51 percent and the 2 percent rate to 1.85 percent. However, that won’t happen if the federal deductions aren’t eliminated.
Voters aren’t the only ones who don’t like to give up exemptions. A bill reducing 45 corporate tax credits by 50 percent heard by the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday drew opposition from bankers, insurers, business interests and others.
Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, the sponsor of that legislation actually deferred a decision on his bill until he receives a fiscal note explaining how much revenue those 50 percent reductions would raise. However, representatives of those business interests were allowed to express why they oppose the reductions.
DeVillier said his goal is to improve the state’s tax system, and it won’t happen until tax breaks are reduced and taxes are lowered. Business interests looking to locate in a state look at tax rates, not tax exemptions.
Louisiana’s tax rates are higher than those in neighboring states, and members of the Ways and Means Committee said Wednesday they wanted to see those other rates.
As it has been said many times, “The mark of good, fair tax design is low rates and relatively few deductions. Louisiana has the opposite — high rates and large deductions.”
If the deductions aren’t reduced or eliminated, lower taxes won’t be possible. The goal is to be revenueneutral. That means the amount of revenue state government raises now wouldn’t be any lower or any higher.
Most folks know that Republicans don’t like to raise taxes, and their control of the state Legislature is stronger now than it has ever been. They have more than a two-thirds majority in the Senate and are only three short of having a two-thirds majority in the House.
“People are going to be surprised how well the House and Legislature as a whole come together to pass tax reform,” Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, told USA Today Network. “It’s a big hill, but we have to climb it.”
Success will come, but only when the GOP leadership explains to the citizens of this state that something has to give if the state ever hopes to get a better business image, which currently is one of the 10 worst in the country.