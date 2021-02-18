Tax reform has gone nowhere

Louisiana’s legislative leaders are talking about tax reform again, a subject that has been thoroughly studied for many years by the state’s financial experts. Unfortunately, lawmakers have missed a number of golden opportunities to enact effective tax changes.
A progressive tax reform plan was approved by voters in 2002 with the support of the late-Gov. Mike Foster. The late-Rep. Vic Stelly of Moss Bluff was sponsor of legislation that swapped higher income taxes for elimination of state sales taxes on food, prescription drugs and residential utilities.
The plan lasted only six years because a handful of legislators complained about the higher income taxes and conveniently forgot about the lower sales taxes that benefited middle and lower-income citizens.
Lawmakers restored the lower income taxes in 2008, and that resulted in a decade of underfunded state budgets because of the loss of revenues from those sales taxes that went off the books.
Stability wasn’t restored until the Legislature suspended the rules and with a two-thirds vote approved a temporary 0.45 percent increase in the state sales tax in 2018.
That was a special exception, but otherwise tax changes can only take place during fiscal sessions in oddnumbered years. The last statewide election was in 2019, and legislators avoid tax changes like the plague during election years. So that left 2017, and lawmakers passed up that chance to make some effective tax reforms.
The next statewide election is coming in 2023, so this year — 2021 — is the best time to make those tax reforms. And what legislative leaders are talking about doing this year has been tried with little success during most of this century.
They want to lower the income tax rate again, which is one of the lowest in the country, and eliminate as many tax deductions and loopholes as possible. Those who enjoy those tax breaks have kept that from happening in the past and they will probably be successful again.
A flat income tax is also under consideration, which means everyone would pay the same, lower rate. Also being considered is elimination of the corporate income and franchise taxes.
Robert Scott, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, a Baton Rouge policy research group, told The Advocate the franchise tax is not a smart tax, but it’s a big item.
“I don’t see this Legislature blowing such a big hole in the revenue stream, so it’s important to see how they get rid of it,” Scott said.
The tax committee chairmen also want to do away with the inventory tax, but local governments that collect it are opposed. They would have to increase property taxes to make up the lost revenues, and that isn’t popular with taxpayers these days.
Legislators are also going to try to come up with a centralized sales tax collection system. Louisiana is one of the few states where sales taxes are collected on the local level rather than on a state level.
Local governments have opposed a centralized collection system, but they may agree if they could maintain some local authority about how that system would work.
As you can see, there are a number of plans designed to reduce taxes, but few avenues for making up for lost revenues. Tax breaks can be eliminated, and one of the big ones is the ability of Louisiana taxpayers — mostly the affluent — to subtract their federal tax deductions from their state income tax bill.
Other states have eliminated that tax break, but Louisiana has tried and failed. Bills to do away with that tax break have been introduced at most legislative sessions, but they didn’t go far.
One of the most consistent tax reform advocates was former Republican state Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner who won a special legislative election in 2013. The Times-Picayune, New Orleans Advocate said, “She chaired a commission that sought to simplify Louisiana’s complicated tax system. But she largely failed to win her colleagues’ support to end tax breaks that favored special interests. One of those breaks was the ability to deduct federal tax deductions on state income tax returns.
Stokes said she wasn’t running again in order to take time to “smell the roses” and not miss any years with her children before they left for college. However, she said several years of legislative drudgery also contributed to her decision.
“There were so many fights,” she said, referring to battles over the budget and other issues that had dogged the Legislature in recent years. “I was ready for peace for a little bit.”
Citizens of southeast Louisiana lost a real tax reform champion when Stokes decided to end her legislative career. Whether there are new legislators who can advocate and vote for tax reform like Stokes did remains to be seen.
I hope I’m wrong, but I will be surprised if any major tax reform takes place at the session beginning April 12. It hasn’t happened since 2002.