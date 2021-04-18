Students need civics lessons

Suspicions confirmed. Those of us who taught American history and civics (government) years ago have often wondered whether those subjects have been de-emphasized at today’s educational institutions.
Yes, they have been, and the evidence is clear. Five members of Congress — two Republicans and three Democrats — last month introduced the Civics Secures Democracy Act that they say restores “the importance placed on civics education in American classrooms…”
The bill was filed by U.S. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), and U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Earl Blumenauer (DOre.).
The fact that members of two political parties are working together on this issue is rare these days (it’s called bipartisanship). They clearly understand the importance of what they are trying to do.
Coons said, “Civic engagement is vital for the health of our democracy. With expanded civics education in K-12 and higher education, this will equip new generations of Americans with a deeper understanding of their cherished rights...”
Cornyn said, “The United States continues to be a model for the world because we are taught from a young age the merits of democracy, our Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the civic duties that are inherently part of being an American.”
DeLauro said, “Over the last several decades, civics education in American schools has seen a significant decline. The divide in this country continues to grow as we neglect civics education and fail to build a nation adequately informed of our democratic principles, norms and institutions…”
Cole said, “As a former history teacher, I believe the lack of knowledge of America’s history is one of the greatest threats to preserving our republic and ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come…” She said when people are informed, they become more engaged and participate in government.
The members of Congress said research shows that students who receive quality civics education are more likely to vote, discuss politics at home, complete college and develop skills that lead to employment.
How do we know today’s students and others aren’t measuring up? Here is some of the evidence:
Less than 30 percent of fourth-, eighth- and 12th-grade students were proficient in civics, according to one report.
Another survey of 1,416 adults revealed that only one-third of them could name the three branches of government. One-fifth of them think that a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling is sent back to Congress for consideration.
More than 5 million persons took naturalization tests to become American citizens between 2009 and 2016, and those taking both the English and civics tests had an overall national pass rate of 91 percent.
Tom Lindsay, a former college professor of political science and political philosophy, in an article last year in Forbes magazine said, “While 90 percent of immigrants to this country pass the USCIS Citizenship Test (passage of which requires answering correctly six of 10 multiple-choice questions), only a third of native-born Americans can pass the test.”
Lindsay said 74 percent of senior citizens can pass the test, but only 19 percent of Americans under the age of 45 can answer even six of the 10 questions correctly.
“Civics education in the United States is in a state of crisis,” Lindsay said, “which, if not addressed, will doom our constitutional democracy.”
In a 2017 report, the Civics Education Initiative (CEI) explained what led to the decline in civics education and knowledge. The country’s education system began to focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), standardized testing became the way to measure success and performance and teaching what is tested became the norm.
The article said the goal of CEI at that time was to make passing the U.S. citizenship test a requirement for high school graduation. To pass would require answering at least 60 of 100 questions correctly. If persons being naturalized can get 91 percent of the English and civics questions right, that isn’t too much to ask.
Lindsay said Abraham Lincoln in 1838 urged his countrymen to practice as well as teach their children “reverence for the Constitution and its laws.” If not, Lincoln said American democracy would degenerate into what he called “mobocratic” rule.
Isn’t that what this country experienced on Jan. 6 when the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was stormed by a mob during a riot and violent attack against the U.S. Congress? Is that why we see so many violent protests?
The Center for American Progress reported that, as of 2018, only nine states and the District of Columbia required a full year of civics or government studies. The members of Congress who are trying to improve on that reality said 31 states only offer a half-year of studies and 10 states have no civics requirements at all.
No wonder the country in which we are living today has become so divided and contentious. More emphasis on American history and civics is the best way to help students become responsible citizens.