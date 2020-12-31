Stelly had courage, principles

Many Southwest Louisiana residents at funeral services today will celebrate the lives of Vic and Terry Stelly, both victims of the deadly coronavirus. Vic Stelly, without question, was one of the most dedicated and principled public officials I have covered in my 60 years at the American Press.
The tax plan that bears Stelly’s name and that voters approved in 2002 is also one of the most progressive tax reform plans ever enacted during that same period of time. The Stelly Plan swapped higher income taxes for elimination of state sales taxes on food, prescription drugs and residential utilities.
The Advocate in an early June 2002 editorial said, “The best leadership example set during this session has been that of Rep. Vic Stelly, R-Lake Charles (Moss Bluff). Almost alone among prominent lawmakers, he has a coherent program for the future that involves meaningful tax reform.”
“Why are you doing it?” a reporter asked Stelly.
“My philosophy is that we come here to try and make a difference,” Stelly said.
I wrote at the time that no legislator had ever poured more heart and soul into a project than Stelly did on his tax plan. Fellow legislators commended him for his grasp of the subject and his quickness in responding to detailed and difficult questions.
State Sen. Ronnie Johns, a personal friend of Stelly’s and a state representative at the time, said his friend’s presentation was flawless. Johns said he had never heard a better closing on any piece of legislation in the seven years he had been in the House.
Members of the House, even those who had voted against the tax plan, gave Stelly a round of applause. It is one of the few times that has happened during the many years I spent covering the Legislature.
The late Gov. Mike Foster, who had been lukewarm about the Stelly Plan, came around before the vote. Foster said Stelly had done good work and put together a solid plan.
“It will cut taxes for 8 out of 10 people,” Foster said. “Am I for that? Yes. I’m going to push it to the extent I can. I like it for one reason — it gets rid of the temporary (sales) taxes.”
Stelly could have run for a fifth term in 2002, but announced he would be leaving “by my own choice, with head held high.” Although he qualified for retirement pay and insurance coverage before both benefits ended for lawmakers, Stelly turned both down.
The Stelly Plan got 75 votes in the House, five more than the required two-thirds vote. It received 29 votes in the Senate, three more than the 26 required. It then became Amendment No. 2 on the Nov. 5, 2002, ballot.
Stelly made over 130 speeches while traveling 13,000 miles around the state promoting his tax plan and said he was confident no one would bear an unfair burden under his tax swap. He said he went to Baton Rouge to make a difference and hoped to leave the state better than he found it 16 years earlier.
His motive for sponsoring the tax plan, he said, was because he felt sales taxes on food, prescription drugs and utilities were burdensome on the poor who happened to live in the poorest state in the nation.
Over a million voters cast ballots on the Stelly Plan. The vote for was 534,410 (51 percent) to 506,397 against, a winning margin of 28,013 votes. The vote in Calcasieu Parish was 55 percent for and 45 percent against.
The temporary sales taxes that had been on the books since 1986 have never returned since the Stelly Plan was approved. Stelly wisely included the repeal of those sales taxes in a constitutional amendment, and voters aren’t likely to ever put them on the books again.
Unfortunately, the same thing wasn’t true for the higher sales taxes. They were needed to offset the nearly $400 million the state lost in sales tax revenue by 2008, but legislators had other ideas.
Lawmakers at their 2008 regular session voted unanimously to return the income taxes that were increased in 2002 back to their original levels. Former Gov. Bobby Jindal had opposed the legislation and could have stopped it or vetoed the bill, but he signed it. The net result of that tax repeal was a dwindling revenue base that created unstable state budgets for the next decade.
State budgets weren’t stabilized until 2018 when Gov. John Bel Edwards promoted and the Legislature temporarily increased the 4 percent state sales tax by 0.45 percent until 2025.
Stelly became a member of the state Board of Regents, his last public service position, but resigned because of Jindal’s continuing higher education budget cuts. It was another example of principles that served him well during many years of public service.
I believed in Stelly’s plan and did as much as I could to help it pass. Even though part of his plan is gone, there are still no state sales taxes on food, prescription drugs and residential utilities.
That tax break for so many of this state’s citizens will always be a glowing example of Vic Stelly’s dedicated public service.