State needs election changes

Some of the election changes made in Louisiana for the Nov. 3 presidential election need to become a regular part of the voting process. The state’s voters made it clear that they like early voting, and they made wider use of mail-in voting.
Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made changes for the July and August elections this year in order to give voters protection from COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic disease. Early voting was expanded from one week to 14 days, and more people could use an absentee mail-in ballot because of the pandemic.
When the Nov. 3 presidential election got closer, Ardoin introduced a scaled-back election plan. It reduced early voting to 10 days and took away the expansion of mail-in voting that was allowed because of the pandemic.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards refused to approve that plan and a federal judge agreed with the governor. The judge ruled the state had to implement mostly the same rules it used for the summer elections, but with a 10-day early voting period.
The results were record setting. The expanded early voting period made it possible for nearly 818,000 people to vote before Election Day, which easily beat the 2016 record of 468,000. Mail-in voting increased from 63,000 in 2016 to more than 168,000. The Advocate reported that most of those using mail-in ballots were people 65 and over who are always allowed to vote by mail in Louisiana.
The National Conference of State Legislatures said Louisiana’s one week of early voting is a shorter period than voters across the U.S. experience on average. Early voting periods range from four to 45 days, and the average length is 19 days.
Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon told The Advocate, “Once people have a taste of the early voting, I think it will be difficult to take away. Forty-six percent of Louisianans cast their vote before Election Day.”
Republicans are usually hesitant to expand voting, but they made it easier to count the expected increase in mail-in ballots. State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, passed legislation allowing local election officials the ability to process — but not count — mail ballots up to four days before Election Day.
Hewitt’s move was one that other states should consider adopting. Most states don’t touch those ballots until the election is over. Steve Raborn, registrar of voters in East Baton Rouge Parish, said he’d like to make the process even easier. He suggested registrars should eventually gain the ability to scan the mail-in ballots before Election Day, if they don’t release results.
Pennsylvania actually accepted mail-in ballots that arrived after the election, which is a move that state’s legislature should reconsider.
Ardoin said it’s too early to say what election changes should be made, but the sooner the better. As Hewitt said, the extra four days for processing those mail-in ballots helped Louisiana count and report the vast majority of its ballots on election night.
To her credit, Hewitt said she is open to considering an expansion of early voting because voters obviously like it. It does cost more, but the expense is well worth it. However, like many of her GOP colleagues, she is wary of expanding mail-in ballots.
Hewitt did get an election bill through the Legislature’s special session, but the governor vetoed it. Edwards said it was an obvious attempt to eliminate a check like the one the governor had over legislative approval of an inadequate Nov. 3 election plan. He liked House changes to the plan, but they didn’t survive the Senate.
Edwards, in his veto message, also had some words about Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s effort in handling’s the state’s case when the federal judge upheld the governor and called for expanded voting on Nov. 3.
“Thus, the only loss to the state from the manner in which the most recent election was held is the nearly $1 million the attorney general reportedly paid to out-of-state lawyers to unsuccessfully fight the litigation,” the governor said.
Edwards said he would work with Hewitt before the next statewide elections to draft a bill that will address the concerns he mentioned. He said laws have to be debated and decided in open, public meetings, but the Hewitt bill would have allowed legislators to ballot by mail or by text message.
The governor said supporters of the bill “assailed the security of mail-in voting for the public, while at the same time providing for mail-in voting of ballots for themselves.” He said the process shouldn’t be taken a step further by allowing lawmakers to ballot by text message while eliminating the paper trail of a mailin ballot.
Louisiana voters liked the 10-day early voting period and expanded mail-in voting. Legislators need to consider those two changes. Voting rights groups would like easier ways to register to vote and universal mailin voting, but neither change is likely to happen in this state where Republicans have overwhelming control of the Legislature.