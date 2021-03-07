State may need paper ballots

The decision of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to cancel his latest effort to buy 10,000 badly needed voting machines came as no surprise. As long as Dominion Voting Systems is in the running for the contract, the purchase may never take place.
As the Advocate reported last week, “Trump supporters suggest that Dominion’s machines were somehow to blame for Trump’s loss in key swing states — but not his victory in Louisiana…”
The Colorado company has provided Louisiana’s current machines, and state Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, called the state’s elections “some of the most safe and secure elections in the United States.” Schexnayder added that giving more oversight to the election process will strengthen the state’s bid process.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said delaying the voting machine search “will bring an opportunity for full transparency.”
Dominion has moved swiftly to file billion-dollar lawsuits against those who have discredited the company. It first sued Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney.
Forbes magazine reported on Feb. 5 that Dominion sent letters to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Parler asking them to preserve posts from right-wing figures who had spread false allegations about the company’s voting machines. Dominion, and competitor Smartmatic, had previously filed defamation lawsuits against Fox News and attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani…”
The magazine said Dominion could also target Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, and conservative news outlets Newsmax, One America News, Fox News and the Epoch Times, along with media personalities Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.
The Forbes article added, “More than 150. That’s how many people Dominion has identified as potential targets for their litigation, according to a list the company shared with Forbes.”
The Advocate reported that Trump’s backers in Louisiana have suggested new machines could leave the state’s elections more vulnerable to hacking. They’ve complained the open bid process would allow Dominion to seek a new contract.
Republican state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, who chairs the Senate’s elections oversight committee and who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor, said the bid process was rushed too quickly.
“For voters to trust our election system, we must conduct a thorough, transparent and open process similar to what other states have followed,” Hewitt said. “I look forward to providing the government oversight and public input that was so badly missing from the two previous failed attempts.”
Is it possible that the government oversight Hewitt and others are talking about is designed to ensure that Dominion Voting Systems doesn’t get to bid on the contract? Louisiana state government could also become a defendant if that happens.
Ardoin has been stellar in defending his contract effort and refuses to join those who are quick to create doubt about last year’s presidential election. He said, “I am withdrawing the (request for proposals) to spend the next few months seeking to undo the damage to voter confidence done by those who willfully spread misinformation and disinformation.”
Critics were using national concerns about election integrity to derail needed replacement voting machines, he said. The contract is estimated to be worth up to $100 million, so it’s expected that some companies will complain if they don’t measure up to the bid qualifications.
“We cannot let election administration become just another political football for politicians or voting machine vendors to kick around, without an understanding or concern of the consequences,” Ardoin said.
Dominion has been aggressive in defending the performance of its voting machines. The company said it provides voting systems in 28 “red and blue” states. Its current system is capable of producing paper records and is 100 percent auditable, with testing, reviews, audits and recounts subject to oversight and verification by all political parties.
Like many news outlets have reported, Dominion said the U.S. Department of Justice has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. It adds that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”
The agency added, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”
Many Trump supporters refuse to accept those government reports, even those released while Trump was still in office. That is the political environment in which we live, and when and if it ever changes is anyone’s guess.
The one thing I do know is that the Louisiana election system that I have covered for over 60 years as a newspaper man is one of the most secure and trustworthy in the country. The fact that politicians are getting involved in its operations is risky business.
Is it possible we could be forced to use paper ballots again?