Some things we never knew

We never know for certain how we affect others during our years on this earth, but those we touch in a positive way never forget the kindnesses we have shown them. I have been amazed, for example, to find out what a tremendous impact my wife, Jo Ann, had on others.
The phone calls, messages, emails, cards and letters my family has received after Jo Ann’s death on May 31 have lifted our spirits. Here is a sample of the many thoughts that were shared:
Diana Averitt, wife of the late Richard Averitt, a former assistant dean of men at McNeese State University, wrote about her husband’s work experiences with Jo Ann, who retired in 1995 as administrative secretary in the Student Services office.
Diana Averitt said, “Richard thought of Jo Ann as a wonderful sister and mentor. She shared her abundance of wisdom with him and others and he learned so much from her! He loved her! You and your family are very fortunate to have had her in your lives.”
Elaine Quebedeaux, a former student assistant in Student Services, said of Jo Ann, “I don’t have to tell you what a special lady she was … you lived it first hand! She was more than a co-worker when I worked as a student assistant with her … She was a friend and although I have a wonderful mom, she was that mother figure for me away from home.”
Brett Downer, a former American Press editor, knew Jo Ann when he was a high school student and a student at McNeese, during his years at the newspaper, when he directed the Gridiron Show produced by the Press Club of Southwest Louisiana and when his dad was in the hospital and Jo Ann was a patient representative at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
“Jo Ann was friendly, informed and concise,” Brett said when he was at McNeese. “She either knew the answer or shepherded you to the person who did. She shared with exacting detail how it was going to be resolved — and sometimes told you what your role was going to be in resolving it. She did that for McNeese students for 20 years ....
“Jo Ann brought that same kind of positive, can-do spirit to her years as a volunteer with the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. As a patient rep, she offered people good cheer and meaningful assistance at a time they needed it most. She logged thousands of hours doing it for hospital patients for 23 years.”
Brett concluded, “You can’t fake authenticity. People got that authenticity from Jo Ann everywhere. I’m sure that many of the kindnesses she extended, she forgot, simply because she had dispensed so many of them…. With Jo Ann’s passing, part of the Beam family goes with her. But the heart of the Beam family endures, because of her. She did that in 65 years of marriage — and in 85 years of life.”
Pat McDowell Wright, a member of St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, said, “She was truly a special lady, one of a kind. Her strong Christian values and dedicated work, especially in evangelism, guided many to our church. What a legacy she leaves to us all.”
Joelyn Hennigan Doland talked about Jo Ann’s love of God, people, the church and family and added, “She leaves a remarkable legacy.”
Melba Stine said St. Luke-Simpson will be different without her happy smile.
Anna Hoffpauir said, “She was loved and admired by so many. She was such an inspiration to me. She helped me along in my spiritual journey. Moms are special, regardless of our age.”
Galyn Seavey Montgomery said, “Oh, my goodness. My heart is broken for your dad. They were the epitome of the ‘couple’ we all strive to be.”
Susie Savoy Lytle said, “Your mom was the brightest star shining at St. Luke-Simpson. I feel truly blessed to have had her as part of my spiritual journey.”
Jack O’Dell, a former pastor at St. Luke-Simpson, said, “She will always be one of the finest examples in the Christian faith that I witnessed over 40 years of ministry.”
I had my opportunity to talk about Jo Ann in a column I wrote about her retirement from McNeese. I expressed in that column the phenomenal role Jo Ann and women like her have played in so many lives.
Like so many working women, she was a professional. How so many of them juggle family, work, home, church and civic responsibilities is a continuing miracle.
Jo Ann brought home the bacon while I finished college at McNeese, and helped pay the bills. Those early years were tough, even with her additional income. It’s difficult to imagine how we could have made it without her help.
I have written often about the tremendous influence my mother had on my life, and Jo Ann has done the same for our children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
It seems fitting to end with a comment from Jan Moller, a former newsman I know who now works to improve the lives of the too-often forgotten members of our society. He is executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project.
Although he didn’t know Jo Ann that well, Moller said to me, “Jo Ann must have been incredibly special to have held your heart for so long. May her memory be a blessing to you, and all who knew her.”