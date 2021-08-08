Shots, masks only solution

TWO SOLUTIONS — Wearing face masks and getting coronavirus vaccinations are the two best solutions for ending the deadly COVID-19 death toll.

 Baltimore County/MGNonline

Get your shots. Wear your masks. It’s the only hope we have of getting out of a coronavirus pandemic that is turning lives upside down in Louisiana. Complicating the situation are people like Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry who is playing politics with the issue.

Medical experts all across this state and around the country have made it abundantly clear that vaccinations and masks are the only real answer. One of the most convincing arguments I have heard came Friday from Dr. John Vanchiere, a pediatrician and director of community testing and vaccination outreach at LSU Health Shreveport.

Vanchiere spoke at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID news conference. He and Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, had sobering words for those who are open-minded enough to listen. We will let them explain where Louisiana is at the moment.

Kanter said, “We continue to set new records for the amount of COVID that circulates in our communities, and we continue to not yet see any tangible signs that we are turning a corner, and quite frankly, that’s terrifying. The only way to get out of this immediately is by masking.”

The state continues to lead the nation in its rate of infections, with thousands of new cases reported daily. For the fourth day in a row, Louisiana on Friday shattered its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 2,421 patients statewide. Ninety percent of those hospitalizations are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi alone account for more than 40 percent of all hospitalizations in the country. If that doesn’t awaken those who are buying into false information about vaccinations and mask-wearing, nothing else will.

Parents, particularly like those in St. Tammany Parish who are “vehemently objecting” to their children wearing masks at school, need to hear the sobering words from Vanchiere. He is a pediatric expert.

Vanchiere said the highly contagious delta variant is more virulent among children than previous variants of the coronavirus. He said more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 infections in Louisiana are among children.

“Children in Louisiana have died of COVID and more, unfortunately, will die,” Vanchiere said. “This is not a time for politics, for fighting and threatening lawsuits about having to wear a mask. Masks are the only thing that will change the course of this surge right now. Masks save lives. There is no doubt about that. They absolutely do.”

Edwards said Friday there were 13 adolescents hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, including six under the age of 2. Vanchiere said influenza annually kills about 200 children in the United States, while COVID-19 has killed 400 children.

“While the statistics tell you that’s a 1 out of 100,000 risk that your child will die of COVID, for those 400-plus families, it’s 100 percent,” Vanchiere said. “Make no bones about it. Those families are struggling now on a day-to-day basis.”

Kanter had some good news. Immunizations increased more than 500 percent over the past month. In northwest Louisiana, 25 percent of new vaccinations are among those ages 12 to 17, Vanchiere said.

“Our teenagers get it. They understand. They want the vaccine even when their parents may not. They get it,” Vanchiere said. “So let’s pay attention to the needs of our children. Put their safety first. Have them wear masks. It’s absolutely the right thing to do at this point.”

Most medical facilities have canceled elective or nonemergent procedures. Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer at Ochsner Health, said an organ transplant involving a live donor had to be postponed.

“You can imagine the expectations both the recipient and the donor had leading up to the surgery, and then have to put that off,” Hart said. He declined to disclose the type of transplant.

Now, back to Landry. He insists Edwards doesn’t have authority to require face masks in schools. Unfortunately, the Louisiana Republican Party agrees.

The governor said, “The fact of the matter is I have the authority and the obligation under the current circumstances to declare public health emergencies. Not only is (Landry) wrong but he is going out of his way to undermine public confidence in mitigation measures … at a time when we need it more than ever.

“It is sad. It is regrettable. It is also irresponsible and it is dangerous.”

What a puzzle it is to try and understand why so many people in this state oppose COVID vaccinations and the wearing of face masks. Science has proved that both measures continue to save the lives of those willing to go with the health experts.

