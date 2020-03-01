Session jogs great memories

The American Press celebrated its 125th anniversary with a special section last week, and it brought back some memories of the over 60 great years I have been associated with the newspaper.
I was teaching at Marion High School in the late 1950s when Bill McMahon, a lifelong friend and also a teacher, asked if I was interested in working part-time in sports. Lloyd McMahon, Bill’s dad, was managing editor at the time and Bill was involved in newspaper rack sales.
The first time I flashed my press pass at the gate and got into a sports event free, I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to cover a football game. Actually, it was a pretty tough assignment because of all the statistics required.
When a news full-time position opened up in 1961, Bill’s dad offered me a reporting job. I could keep teaching and work evenings at the newspaper, and it turned out to be one of the most satisfying decisions I ever made.
Although I didn’t have a degree in journalism, I had taught American and world history, civics (government) and English. Combined with help from some seasoned journalists at the American Press, that background has proved extremely helpful over the years.
I wrote obituaries for about the first six months, and eventually asked if that was what I was going to do for the rest of my career. One of those experienced editors said that was how new hires learned newspaper writing styles.
Other assignments, like covering the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and other local governmental bodies, eventually came along. I never turned down an assignment, and that resulted in an early promotion to city editor in 1965.
It was my responsibility in that job to ensure that major news events were covered, and I had my first opportunity in 1968 to cover sessions of the state Legislature. During those years, I was lucky enough to hire some of the most capable newsmen and women you could find, and many of them eventually went on to bigger and better jobs.
The late Truman Stacey was editor at the time, and I got my first taste of writing a personal column when Stacey was on vacation. “First in the District” was the headline. It was about attorney Arsene P. Pujo who became the first person from Lake Charles to serve as a U.S. representative in Congress from what was then the 7th Congressional District.
Nearly three dozen other columns were published before I began writing a regular personal column in October of 1975. Many of those columns became material for a 2003 book titled, “Positively Beaming: A Lifetime Collection of Newspaper Columns.”
The biggest news event we covered over many years was probably the Jupiter labor incident on Jan. 15, 1976. The lead story that day said, “Murder and violence erupted at a West Calcasieu construction site about 7 a.m. today, Jan. 15, leaving one man shot to death and five others hurt in what one witness described as a ‘mob action.’”
Public officials came under scrutiny for being too close to union leaders. Labor organizations picketed the American Press and KPLC-TV. Weekend caravans of union members drove to Texas to purchase groceries rather than do business with local merchants who were members of the Chamber of Commerce, which openly opposed the violence.
One of the end results of the violence was the Legislature’s decision in July of 1976 to enact a right-towork bill signed by then-Gov. Edwin W. Edwards.
“We will not tolerate any violation of personal or property rights,” Edwards said. “The passage of rightto-work bill gives nobody the right to do violence to anyone.”
Ward “Buddy” Threatt and I became co-editors in 1982 when Stacey retired. Buddy was a dear friend who had been one of those seasoned newsmen who taught me the ropes in 1961. Buddy had worked at weekly papers and he thought everyone should start there because that is where you work in all departments — news, circulation, advertising and printing.
I have had the good fortune to work for three Shearman publishers. Thomas B. Shearman Sr., who purchased the American Press in 1943, was publisher emeritus when I was hired. He gave me advice that served me well.
When I started writing a regular column, Mr. Tom as we called him, said, “Jim, you can write whatever you want, but remember there is a line out there that you don’t want to cross too often. If you step too far out of line, readers are going to tune you out.”
Hugh Shearman, one of his sons, was publisher and he gave me golden opportunities for advancement through the years. After Buddy’s untimely death in 1992, Shearman named me editor, a full-time job I held until retiring at the end of 1999.
Thanks to Thomas Shearman III, the current publisher, I have never really retired. Once that newspaper ink gets into your veins, you are hooked for life.