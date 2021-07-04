Session had many veto targets

Some of the 28 bills vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards aren’t major surprises because they deal with Louisiana elections that are already among the most accurate in the country. Other vetoes involve legislation that discourages citizens from getting the effective COVID-19 vaccinations in a state that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
Two vetoes that have already been well-publicized are considered the reason legislators are expected to hold the first veto session since the new state constitution took effect in 1975. One deals with transgender youngsters involved in sports competition and the other would give citizens the right to carry concealed firearms without the training that is essential for safe use of weapons.
Edwards said the legislation he vetoed cast a dark shadow over a session that produced some of the best laws in recent years. He said those laws will improve the lives of Louisianans.
The state budget was balanced, financial investments were made in all levels of education, professors, teachers and support workers got long overdue pay raises and a new program honoring former Gov. Mike Foster will help older citizens get better jobs that will help boost the state’s economy.
Let’s look first at the vaccine bills Edwards vetoed. One measure provided that the state, a state agency or political subdivision couldn’t be held legally liable for refusing to mandate vaccinations if someone later got COVID-19.
Another prohibited the Department of Public Safety and Corrections from including vaccination verification on a driver’s license or identification card. As it turns out, it couldn’t be done anyway without legislative approval.
Edwards said those two measures contributed to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and ineffective.
The third bill prohibited a state or local government official or agency from requiring coronavirus vaccinations. The governor said that bill changed Louisiana’s approach to vaccine requirements for education facilities that have been in place for decades.
Louisiana citizens don’t need to be made more distrustful of the vaccines. As of Friday, July 2, only 35.1 percent of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated. Mississippi had the lowest rate at 29.8 percent.
The Associated Press reported Friday that the latest alarming delta coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and there is a new urgency to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread.
Unvaccinated people are most at risk from the delta variant. The AP said current vaccines still appear to offer strong protection against the contagious variant.
Then, there are the unnecessary voting bills. One measure created a supplemental annual canvass of registered voters. Edwards said the current annual canvas of all registered voters in every parish is sufficient.
Another measure provided that a political party’s state central committee could have poll watchers at every precinct on election day. Super poll watchers would be allowed at other precincts. The governor said that unnecessarily politicizes the election by getting political party central committees involved.
A Senate measure required that hand-delivered absentee by mail ballots be returned to the registrar or an employee of that office. Edwards said the legislation impedes access to voting, “which is too important.”
Other Senate measures would have gotten the legislative auditor involved in auditing all elections and required additional information on absentee ballots. The governor said that puts too much bureaucracy in the election process and makes it tougher to vote absentee by mail.
Another vetoed bill gave the Legislature more authority over the governor in handling emergency declarations. It also made it possible for lawmakers to end parts of a declaration.
Edwards called it the latest attempt by the Legislature to fix the defects in the petition signed by some of House of Representative members last October to terminate the COVID-19 public health emergency. He said it didn’t sufficiently improve the vetoed bill from last year.
The governor said another vetoed bill would have delayed responses to public records requests or intimidated members of the public into withdrawing their public records requests.
Sponsors of those vetoed bills are unhappy, but most of the vetoes make a lot of sense. Edwards also gave lawmakers a major victory when he signed a measure they approved by a wide margin that establishes a system for financing road and bridge improvements.
Have an enjoyable July 4.