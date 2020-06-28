School days will be difficult

Going to school this fall is shaping up to be one of the most difficult undertakings for teachers and students in the nation’s history. Imagine, if you can, how hard it is going to be for Louisiana’s teachers to get students from the third grade on up to wear facemasks all day.
Guidelines issued by the state Department of Education said, “Face coverings should be worn in all areas of the school. This includes classrooms. Most important, face coverings should be worn during arrival, dismissal and any other transition within the school building.”
The facemask guidelines resulted from the education department working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other health groups.
Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education, was quick to say the guidelines are not a one-sizefits-all approach. He said he realizes there are major differences between schools, systems and communities across the state.
Some parents have already said to forget it when it comes to masks. State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, and a member of the Senate Education Committee, said she doesn’t have to be convinced about the importance of face coverings, but explained why others disagree.
“We are America. People are very independent,” she said. “You are bucking that thought, that as independent Americans they do what they want for their child.”
Mizell added, “All the paperwork in the world is one thing. As my (Senate) colleague said, implementation is going to be the challenge. You have a task in front of you. I don’t know how much wiggle room you are giving yourself if you are mandating it (wearing masks).”
Brumley said he is encouraging officials in all 70 school systems to offer distance learning for families who opt not to return to classrooms because of masks or other issues.
Distance learning, online or otherwise, has proved to be difficult in many areas of the state. Students in some communities don’t have computers and tablets, and nearly one-third of households don’t have internet access. The Advocate reported that at least 10 charter schools in New Orleans plan to offer distance learning because of concerns about the virus.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board overcame the internet problem by deploying 12 school buses equipped with mobile Wi-Fi boosters throughout the district for the benefit of students, staff and community members.
Some school districts will begin classes Aug. 6. Masks are only part of the changes that will be necessary. There are also other health precautions that have to be taken.
School bus drivers, who already have difficult jobs, have an added responsibility. The state is in Phase 2 of the economic recovery and school buses are limited to 50 percent of capacity. Keeping students at a safe distance inside a school bus is going to be extremely challenging.
The guidelines say students should enter and exit school buildings single file, preferably at only one or two points, and hand-hygiene stations will be needed at entrances.
Student temperatures will be taken before they enter school buildings. Those with temperatures of more than 100.4 degrees will be banned temporarily. School staffs and students will be encouraged to wash their hands every two hours and eat their lunches at their desks, if possible.
A parent in Metairie who has a 9-year-old in elementary school said she would prefer that students be able to eat outside when it isn’t raining. She said they could get fresh air and connect with nature to get a needed break in routine.
Despite many precautions, health and school officials realize some students will contract the virus. Schools might have to close for up to five days if that happens. The guidelines say the decision to close schools will be made on an individual, case-by-case process with guidance from regional health directors.
Ill students who are sent home are only part of the learning problem. Those who were in close contact with the infected student less than 6 feet away for more than 15 minutes should also stay home and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.
Although having students back on campus is going to pose new and difficult problems, the spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School Board said that is definitely the board’s goal. Virtual educational options will also be available, she said, for families who are not comfortable with sending their children to a campus.
Getting ready to hold classes under new and trying circumstances won’t be easy, but school districts have been given early guidelines designed to help them cope with the unusual challenges.
Parents can do their part by giving their children detailed information about how school days are going to work and encouraging them to be as cooperative as possible. The coronavirus pandemic is surging again in some areas of the state, so it is important to give the staffs, teachers and students at every school campus the best health protection possible.