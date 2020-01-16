Schexnayder good choice for La.

Five state representatives from Southwest Louisiana Monday helped elect new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Republican from Ascension Parish. The 60 House members who supported Schexnayder demonstrated that the people of this state are more important that political parties.
Schexnayder said as much in his acceptance speech.
“This is our moment to restore our faith of the people in this state,” Schexnayder said. “We will show them that 105 people, men and women from different backgrounds, from different parties and different parts of the state can be trusted to stand together against outside influences and stand for a prosperous Louisiana for our families and for generations to come.”
The five Southwest Louisiana House members who voted for Schexnayder are Reps. Ryan Bourriaque, R-Grand Chenier; Dewith Carrier, R-Oberlin; Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles; Stephen Dwight, R-Moss Bluff; and Les Farnum, R-Sulphur. Reps. Charles Owen, RLeesville; Troy Romero, R-Iowa; and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, voted for Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, and the state party’s choice for speaker.
The stage for Schexnayder’s election was probably set when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry asked the 67 majority Republican House members to elect Mack without consulting the 35 Democratic House members. As it turned out, the 35 Democrats voted as a bloc for Schexnayder, along with 23 Republicans and 2 independents.
Kennedy, Landry and Lane Grigsby, a Baton Rouge contractor and major donor to Republicans, didn’t stop there. They ran negative ads against GOP legislators who were allied with Schexnayder.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, a Lafayette Republican who nominated Schexnayder, said, “There should be no outside influence in the decisions made to manage this body, our body. Only the 105 members in this room should decide what happens inside these brass rails.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who later took his second oath of office, is also considered a winner in the outcome of the House race. Two Democrats had considered voting for Mack, but changed their minds.
Christina Stephens, an Edwards’ spokeswoman, confirmed that the governor and staff members of his administration called Democratic members urging them to stick together and vote as a bloc.
“The message he (Edwards) was pushing was the Democrats needed to vote together and that they needed to consider who was backing the other candidate,” Stephens said.
Grigsby was one of those Mack supporters who had also backed Republican Eddie Rispone, who lost a close race to Edwards in last year’s gubernatorial contest.
Some of the 45 Republican House members who voted for Mack, as you would expect, forecast doom and gloom for the next four years. Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, and the new leader of House Republicans, said the election of Schexnayder gives Democrats too much influence and threatens to undermine the agenda of party conservatives.
Miguez clearly believes the party is everything, which is the way our mostly do-nothing Congress operates in Washington, D.C. He and others also believe Schexnayder is deeply indebted to Democrats who helped him win.
Edwards, in his inauguration speech, said, “The primary reason we have been able to make so much progress (over the last four years) is because we chose not to let the dysfunctional, hyper-partisan politics of Washington, D.C., paralyze our state. We rejected the notion that people from different parties can’t work together in good faith.”
Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace, and chairman of the House Black Caucus, said, “The Louisiana House of Representatives did not yield to the nonproductive agenda of the far right of the Republican Party to exclude duly elected Democratic members of the House from the legislative process…”
Republican Party loyalists are worried about Schexnayder giving too many Democrats control of committees where legislation lives and dies. Legislators will draw new election lines in 2021 after the U.S. Census is completed, and Republicans are hoping to create election districts favorable to GOP candidates.
Scott Wilfong, a GOP political consultant, called Schexnayder a “good conservative guy” who has a strong rating with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
Wilfong said, “I understand the disappointment that your candidate didn’t get elected, but I have every confidence that Clay Schexnayder is a conservative.”
After seeing Schexnayder in action in recent years, I would have to agree with Wilfong. However, when compared to Mack, Schexnayder will be much more sympathetic to the views of others.
The state Senate also made a good choice when it selected Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, as its new Senate president. Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, was a candidate for president, and he ended up being one of those nominating Cortez.
Johns said, “It became obvious that one man emerged from our group that convinced enough of this body that he could and should lead us.”
Considering how the election of these two legislative leaders might have turned out, I believe the people of this state were the big winners, not the Republican Party.