Sales taxes are also too high

BATON ROUGE — Members of the Republican-dominated Legislature have introduced a large number of bills lowering the state’s individual and corporate income taxes, but little has been said about reducing the 9.52 percent state and local sales tax rate that is the second highest in the country.
Some legislation is in the works that would eliminate a number of state sales tax exemptions, but, so far, they aren’t faring well. Nobody with a tax break wants to give it up. Ending some of those sales tax exemptions could lead to lowering the state sales tax.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that hears all tax bills, has one dealing with sales taxes, but it generated considerable opposition when it first surfaced. Bishop pulled it back to wait for a fiscal note that says what it does to state finances.
On the income tax front, Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, and chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, has advanced a major income tax constitutional amendment, with a 36-3 vote by the Senate that sends the legislation to the House. It reduces the maximum allowable individual income tax rate from 6 to 5 percent.
Allain and Bishop have worked together on tax reform for the past year, and the odds are that their bills are going to get the best reception in the Legislature. Allain called passage of his bill “the first step in true tax reform.”
Bishop is sponsoring House Bill 278 that Allain said has the details necessary for his constitutional amendment. The current individual income tax is 2 percent of the first $12,500 of net income, 4 percent of the next 37,500 of net income and 6 percent on net income in excess of $50,000.
The Ways and Means Committee sent Bishop’s bill to the full House for debate. The legislation reduces the 2 percent income tax rate to 1.85 percent, the 4 percent rate to 3.51 percent and the 6 percent rate to 4.25 percent. The House was expected to debate and vote on Bishop’s bill late Wednesday.
Lowering individual and corporate income taxes means the state will lose revenues, and to make tax reform revenue neutral, there has to be a way to make up those lost revenues.
Many bills aim to raise that money by ending the ability of taxpayers to deduct the federal income taxes they pay on their state income tax forms. It has been estimated that $850 million could be raised by ending those deductions.
The number of taxpayers who benefit from those deductions ranges from 6 percent to 25 percent, depending on the federal taxes in effect at any given time. They would experience some income tax increases if the exemptions are eliminated. However, everyone who pays income taxes would benefit from the reduced income tax rates planned in Bishop’s legislation. It is linked to Allain’s 5 percent bill and both have to pass to become effective.
Only two states allow those deductions, and Louisiana’s deduction is in the constitution, so voters will have the last word. They rejected ending corporate deductions in 2010 and rejected ending individual income tax deductions in 2000.
Allain and Bishop and other supporters of tax reform are going to have to do a tremendous selling job to get voters to end those deductions. They should be eliminated because it’s bad tax policy and when the federal government raises its taxes, Louisiana loses millions.
It’s early in the legislative process and difficult to determine whether tax reform will succeed. We can only hope it does because it’s long overdue.
Next to tax reform, lawmakers — and members of the public — want to see a number of changes to the state’s voting system that is already one of the best in the country. Repeated unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud even has citizens asking for a return to paper ballots.
Any type of voting system can be corrupted, including paper ballots, if those who handle elections are corruptible. However, there are already safeguards in place to prevent that, and Louisiana hasn’t experienced that problem.
Legislators have introduced bills that set up one of the most complicated vote machine buying procedures ever conceived, that get the legislative auditor to start checking all federal, state and local elections, that outlaw drop boxes for absentee votes, and they want the political parties to pick precinct workers and poll watchers.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and the excellent workers in his department have become the scapegoats for legislators and others who have obviously bought into the wild and unsubstantiated stories of election fraud that are still being spread.
I watched Ardoin Tuesday as he did his dead-level best to deal with the furor that people are creating over election problems that don’t exist.
Were there problems in some states? Maybe, but what may or may not have happened in other states has nothing to do with Louisiana.