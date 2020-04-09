Saints fans were on Cloud Nine

Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.