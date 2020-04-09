Saints fans were on Cloud Nine

The 2006 New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game that marked the reopening of the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina was rebroadcast by ESPN Monday night, and the thrills of that exciting evening were rekindled.
Here is my account of that game from Sept. 28, 2006:
“I don’t know who you two are,” the young man said as he draped his arms around our shoulders as we stood in the concession line at the Louisiana Superdome Monday night, “but I love you both.”
Jo Ann looked him squarely in the eye and smiled as she said, “You’re saying that because the Saints are winning and you’re drunk.”
“Yes, I am,” he replied.
It was obvious the polite young man had probably had too much to drink. However, he could just as easily have been intoxicated with the rare joy at seeing his beloved New Orleans Saints ahead of the Atlanta Falcons 20-3 at half-time.
The reopening of the Superdome was historic in and of itself because of the damage it suffered during Hurricane Katrina over a year ago. Few thought it would ever be repaired, much less in about nine months time.
Although the Saints had won their first two games away from home, many fans knew the team would be in for a tough fight against its longtime rivals from Atlanta.
The festive air outside the dome reminded many of the atmosphere surrounding a Super Bowl or the beginning of Mardi Gras. It was an occasion when hurricane-weary residents could put aside their trials and tribulations over the past year and just have a grand old time.
We didn’t know much about the Goo Goo Dolls, or U2 and Green Day, who were scheduled to play on the field just prior to kickoff. However, it didn’t matter because they were only window dressing for the main event.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune said, “Even by New Orleans’ big-event standards, it was a night that will be remembered for years to come, not only for the spectacle but also for the emotion and spirit, which at times made the gathering feel more like a church revival.”
The honor of walking into the dome first went to 150 first responders who were there over a year ago after Katrina drove thousands to the gigantic stadium that was used as a refuge. A paramedic said he never thought at the time it would ever be rebuilt.
Once inside, the responders had an opportunity to shake hands with former President George H.W. Bush, the 41st president and father of President George W. Bush. The former president handled the pre-game coin toss, and the crowd gave him a huge New Orleans welcome.
The sellout crowd of 70,003 was ready for some action by that time, but no one could have anticipated what was to follow.
Atlanta won the toss and elected to receive the ball. The Falcons couldn’t make a first down, and Michael Koenen dropped back to punt with the game less than two minutes old.
Saints safety Steve Gleason broke through the Atlanta defense and blocked the punt. Curtis Deloatch picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown.
The crowd that was already hyper exploded. What a tremendous feeling we had to see such an early break that we realized later had set the tone for everything that was to follow.
“Athletically, it was the coolest thing I’ve ever done, no doubt” Gleason said. “I’m the little kid that dreams of playing in the NFL and doing something great, and tonight I did it.”
Highly touted Atlanta quarterback Michael Vick was shut down the entire evening by a sterling New Orleans defense. Nothing could go right for the visitors, and nothing went wrong for the Saints.
We didn’t know it at the time, but the game was essentially over at halftime. A Saints field goal was the only score for either team in the second half.
I’ve been attending Saints games since 1995, and watching them on TV years before that. They have never played a more perfect game than they did Monday night while an entire nation was tuned in to the action.
Despite the large crowd, everyone was well-behaved and fans left the Superdome in great spirits. We could see thumbs-up and high-fives everywhere as we waited our turn in traffic.
Some people told me last week I could probably sell my two tickets and make enough to pay for the entire season. Some were reportedly going for $1,000 to $2,000 apiece.
“I’d sell them in a heartbeat,” said a friend of mine.
You sometimes feel guilty about spending so much money to attend a football game, but I thought this might be too good an opportunity to pass up. And was I right.
As one fan said, “I don’t care if they offer me three or four thousand, this is priceless.”
You have to be a diehard New Orleans Saints fan to fully appreciate what it means to not only see them win but to see them do it with perfection. It hasn’t happened often in their 40-year history.
The Saints wrote some pro-football history Monday night at the New Orleans Superdome, and Jo Ann and I were there. It was a rare and uplifting experience that no one can take away — at any price.