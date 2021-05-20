Roemer's victory great story

I remember former Gov. Buddy Roemer, who died Monday in Baton Rouge, as one of those rare candidates that goes from being virtually unknown in June to winning the state’s highest office just over four months later.
The five major candidates in the Oct. 24, 1987, primary were Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston, the only Republican in the race, U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin, Secretary of State Jim Brown and Roemer, who was also a U.S. representative.
Edwards, who had won an unprecedented third term in the 1983 primary with 62 percent of the vote, was beginning to have legal problems that would hurt him later. Tauzin, Brown and Roemer’s father had had close ties to Edwards, and that was expected to play a role in the outcome.
Roemer targeted Edwards’ shortcomings, and some believed taking a hard line on the governor might get Roemer into the runoff. Many experts considered Roemer as the best qualified of the five candidates, but some thought he might not even stay in the race.
“I’m going to run for the next four months as hard as I can, as honestly as humanly possible, telling it like it is,” Roemer said. “And I think we’ll win.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards was another candidate with that same confident attitude. “I’m going to win,” then-state Rep. Edwards said in 2015 when I told him some Democratic leaders didn’t think he could pull it off. Edwards did win and did it again in 2019.
One publication in 1987 said Edwin Edwards’ term “has experienced a debt-ridden World’s Fair, depressed oil industry, record unemployment, severe environmental problems, two unsuccessful racketeering trials against him, and many more problems.”
Despite those problems, Edwards ended what I called “wishful thinking” in July when he qualified to seek re-election. The governor was convinced he would be in the runoff with Livingston. He said of the three congressmen in the race, “One is a good Republican, because he votes Republican all the time, and the other two are bad Democrats. They vote Republican most of the time.”
Roemer said at the time, “We have the opportunity this year in Louisiana to grab the brass ring. The prize will be a brilliant future.”
I took a final look at the candidates on Oct. 18, 1987, six days before the primary. If Edwards was eliminated, I said we would be home free, but admitted that was a long shot.
Brown looked good early, but his refusal to criticize Edwards with whom he had close ties as the governor’s legislative floor leader at one time was a definite handicap.
Livingston did well in all the polls, but he failed to capture the imagination of voters. Even so, it was generally accepted at the time that because he was the only Republican in the race, he would make the runoff with Edwards.
Tauzin had personal appeal, was charismatic and was from Acadiana, two of the reasons Edwards was always so popular. However, their close ties at one time were still a problem, and some thought Tauzin was too much like Edwards.
Although the odds were against him, Roemer was my clear choice. His endorsement by the New Orleans Times-Picayune gave him the statewide exposure he needed. Roemer spoke like an evangelist and voters liked his message. He rocketed into first place in the last-minute polls.
The Roemer campaign strategy brought morality to gubernatorial elections, and he practiced what he preached. The Roemer Revolution was his slogan, and it caught fire. He refused to accept cash, large contributions and money from political action committees.
Roemer was an inspiration to young people who had started to look elsewhere to live and work. They felt he cared.
It appeared election night that Roemer, with 33 percent of the vote, and Edwards, with 28 percent, would be in the runoff. Roemer was also the leader in Calcasieu, carrying the parish with over 10,000 more votes than Edwards.
What a welcome surprise it was when Edwards, in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 25, said he wouldn’t pursue a runoff election. The announcement even caught his supporters off guard.
Roemer called Edwards’ unexpected decision “unbelievable.” He added, “He (Edwards) did it with class.” Before Roemer learned of Edwards’ decision, he had said, “We ought to tell America we are free at last.”
The next four years after that rare election evening are another story for another time.