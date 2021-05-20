Roemer's victory great story

BUDDY ROEMER — The late Gov. Buddy Roemer, who died May 17, was relatively unknown when he decided to run for Louisiana governor in 1987, but he surprised the political experts when he won the office after three-term Gov. Edwin W. Edwards pulled out of the runoff.

 MGNonline

I remember former Gov. Buddy Roemer, who died Monday in Baton Rouge, as one of those rare candidates that goes from being virtually unknown in June to winning the state’s highest office just over four months later.

The five major candidates in the Oct. 24, 1987, primary were Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston, the only Republican in the race, U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin, Secretary of State Jim Brown and Roemer, who was also a U.S. representative.

Edwards, who had won an unprecedented third term in the 1983 primary with 62 percent of the vote, was beginning to have legal problems that would hurt him later. Tauzin, Brown and Roemer’s father had had close ties to Edwards, and that was expected to play a role in the outcome.

Roemer targeted Edwards’ shortcomings, and some believed taking a hard line on the governor might get Roemer into the runoff. Many experts considered Roemer as the best qualified of the five candidates, but some thought he might not even stay in the race.

“I’m going to run for the next four months as hard as I can, as honestly as humanly possible, telling it like it is,” Roemer said. “And I think we’ll win.”

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards was another candidate with that same confident attitude. “I’m going to win,” then-state Rep. Edwards said in 2015 when I told him some Democratic leaders didn’t think he could pull it off. Edwards did win and did it again in 2019.

One publication in 1987 said Edwin Edwards’ term “has experienced a debt-ridden World’s Fair, depressed oil industry, record unemployment, severe environmental problems, two unsuccessful racketeering trials against him, and many more problems.”

Despite those problems, Edwards ended what I called “wishful thinking” in July when he qualified to seek re-election. The governor was convinced he would be in the runoff with Livingston. He said of the three congressmen in the race, “One is a good Republican, because he votes Republican all the time, and the other two are bad Democrats. They vote Republican most of the time.”

Roemer said at the time, “We have the opportunity this year in Louisiana to grab the brass ring. The prize will be a brilliant future.”

I took a final look at the candidates on Oct. 18, 1987, six days before the primary. If Edwards was eliminated, I said we would be home free, but admitted that was a long shot.

Brown looked good early, but his refusal to criticize Edwards with whom he had close ties as the governor’s legislative floor leader at one time was a definite handicap.

Livingston did well in all the polls, but he failed to capture the imagination of voters. Even so, it was generally accepted at the time that because he was the only Republican in the race, he would make the runoff with Edwards.

Tauzin had personal appeal, was charismatic and was from Acadiana, two of the reasons Edwards was always so popular. However, their close ties at one time were still a problem, and some thought Tauzin was too much like Edwards.

Although the odds were against him, Roemer was my clear choice. His endorsement by the New Orleans Times-Picayune gave him the statewide exposure he needed. Roemer spoke like an evangelist and voters liked his message. He rocketed into first place in the last-minute polls.

The Roemer campaign strategy brought morality to gubernatorial elections, and he practiced what he preached. The Roemer Revolution was his slogan, and it caught fire. He refused to accept cash, large contributions and money from political action committees.

Roemer was an inspiration to young people who had started to look elsewhere to live and work. They felt he cared.

It appeared election night that Roemer, with 33 percent of the vote, and Edwards, with 28 percent, would be in the runoff. Roemer was also the leader in Calcasieu, carrying the parish with over 10,000 more votes than Edwards.

What a welcome surprise it was when Edwards, in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 25, said he wouldn’t pursue a runoff election. The announcement even caught his supporters off guard.

Roemer called Edwards’ unexpected decision “unbelievable.” He added, “He (Edwards) did it with class.” Before Roemer learned of Edwards’ decision, he had said, “We ought to tell America we are free at last.”

The next four years after that rare election evening are another story for another time.

Tags

More from this section

I-10 bridge near 70th birthday

  • Updated
I-10 bridge near 70th birthday

The Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge that should have been replaced years ago will mark the 70th anniversary of its opening day on Sept. 28 of this year. Those who use that bridge now can only hope that a new bridge gets constructed soon enough in order to avoid what happened in 1951.

Election bills steal spotlight

  • Updated
Election bills steal spotlight

Some misconceptions about Louisiana’s elections have surfaced during the rush of Republican state legislators to change an election system that isn’t broken. The state’s GOP lawmakers are joining Republicans in 46 other states who have filed 350 restrictive voting bills.

Open primary system survives

  • Updated
Open primary system survives

Louisiana will be keeping an open primary system that elected a two-term governor who has helped restore fiscal sanity to the state budget and who has effectively directed the state’s responses to numerous weather emergencies and the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Biden to hear about struggles

  • Updated
Biden to hear about struggles

Democratic President Joe Biden is coming to Lake Charles today to promote his $2 trillion plan to rebuild the nation’s bridges, highways, ports, railways and airports. While he’s here, you can be sure that local and state public officials will also be speaking with him about Southwest Louisi…

GOP dragging feet on reform

  • Updated
GOP dragging feet on reform

If reform of the state’s complicated tax code that was promised by Republican leaders of the Legislature isn’t dead, it appears to be on its last legs. A preview of the problem surfaced last week during a meeting of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Legislative session off track

  • Updated
Legislative session off track

To borrow a phrase from comedian Steve Martin, it seems fair to say that the Louisiana Legislature is doing some “wild and crazy” things.