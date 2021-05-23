Roemer was eternal optimist

“Why did Buddy Roemer lose the 1991 governor’s election after serving only one term?”
People started asking that question the minute they heard last week that the former governor had died after a long illness. Perhaps the best answer is that Louisiana voters tire quickly of reform governors.
Roemer captured those voters’ attention when he ran in 1987 because things weren’t going well in the state at the time. They wanted Roemer to shake things up, and that is exactly what he did.
Voters expect reformers to step on toes and Roemer did that. However, I said after the first primary in 1991 that Roemeer was lucky he came in third for a governor who had managed to offend most of the special interest groups in Louisiana.
Earlier reform governors experienced the same fate. Sam Jones came along in the 1940s, Robert Kennon in the 1950s and Dave Treen in the 1980s. Voters eventually grow weary of change and turn the reformers out of office.
Roemer came in third behind three-term Gov. Edwin W. Edwards and former Ku Klux Klansman David Duke in the 1991 primary. Edwards finished with 34 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Duke and 27 percent for Roemer.
I called Duke the Pied Piper of hate, and said Edwards was the clear choice out of the two in the runoff that was called “the race from hell.” Edwards easily won the runoff with 69 percent of the vote to 31 percent for Duke.
During the four years he was in office, Roemer’s supporters kept telling him he should be a better listener and pay more attention to politics. Roemer finally admitted that, but he insisted he wouldn’t have changed anything he tried to do.
“Every decision could have been made differently, but I like the decisions we made,” he said. “I did step on a lot of toes but, frankly, all the toes were hanging out there naked. They needed it ... The job did require that I get everybody’s attention.”
The state was definitely doing much better when he left office. “The state will never, ever be in as bad a shape as it was four years ago,” Roemer said. “That’s my prediction.”
Expecting he would have to deal with a $200 million state budget deficit in 1988, Roemer found out it was $1.3 billion. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in the same boat when he took office facing a $2 billion deficit in 2016.
Roemer came up with a plan to dedicate a penny of the state sales tax to pay off the deficit, and it helped restore sanity to runaway spending.
Former Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach, who was a state representative in 1989, said of Roemer, “Louisiana has been hungry for a man in the governor’s office who does the right thing for the right reasons. Thus far, he has demonstrated to me he is a man of that caliber and I am willing to give him what he wants.”
In March of 1989, Roemer launched a tax reform plan. It called for setting up a $1.4 billlion highway improvement system that called for four-laning U.S. 171 from Lake Charles to Shreveport and U.S. 165 from the Arkansas line through Monroe and Alexandria and on to Lake Charles.
The tax reform plan failed at the polls in April of 1989, but most parts of it were eventually enacted. Those major highways were eventually four-laned. Current funds are still necessary to pay off the program that cost much more than anticipated.
Tax reform lost because it was too complex for voters to comprehend. Roemer said his administration inherited a mess and voters weren’t sure which way the state should go.
Roemer had earlier said something about lowering the homestead exemption, and that proved to be a disaster. He later removed that from his tax reform plan, but many voters still believed he was going to try to do it.
Elected as a Democrat, Roemer decided to change parties in the middle of his term. I suggested at the time that Roemer should remember what University of Texas Coach Darrell Royal said about “dancing with them that brung you.” However, Roemer was his own man and he always believed he made good decisions.
Perhaps Roemer’s greatest political legacy is the honesty and integrity that he and his administration brought to state government. The absence of scandal was definitely a breath of fresh air.