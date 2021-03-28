Religious or political power?

“I love our country, but my heart literally shatters when I think of the state of our country today.”
Those words from my minister last Sunday expressed my sentiments so well, I felt compelled to share his thoughts on exactly why he said what he did.
The Rev. Dr. John Robert Black, senior pastor of St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, in recent weeks has been talking about biblical figures that played key roles in the death of Jesus.
Caiaphas, who was chief priest in the Jerusalem region for 18 years, was last week’s subject. Black said Caiaphas served longer than anyone else during the Roman period. The average term was 4 years, he said.
Black said Caiaphas had been preaching and dreaming about the coming Messiah and should have been an advocate for Jesus. However, Black said a lethal and deadly combination — political and religious power — consumed Caiaphas and made him more powerful than Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor who presided at the trial of Jesus and who gave the order for his crucifixion.
Black said Caiaphas was smart, cunning, savvy, ruthless and a master of back-room deals. Caiaphas knew all the movers and shakers and knew how to survive in his world.
When Jesus came and started preaching, Black said no one had more to lose than Caiaphas. Jesus was too much of a threat to his power, authority and wealth, but Caiaphas knew exactly what he had to do.
The trial of Jesus was the most corrupt trial in the history of the world, Black said. That is what happens, he said, when tremendous political and religious power are working together.
Black said Christianity has never before been so involved in the political process as it is in this country today. Christians have become fiercely loyal to politics, he said. Black said he at one time realized that he, too, got too wrapped up in politics.
What, then, is the message for us?
For starters, are we like God’s people that the book of Exodus tells us gathered around Aaron and asked him to make a golden calf that they could worship? The first two of the Ten Commandments say, “You shall have no other gods before Me” and “You shall make no idols.”
Then, there is the word of Jesus in Matthew 6:24. “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
Black used R.G. LeTourneau as an example of what it means to put God first in our lives, not our politics. LeTourneau is considered to this date to have been the world’s greatest inventor of earthmoving and materials handling equipment.
LeTourneau thought about becoming a minister, but his minister said God needed brilliant people like LeTourneau to be businessmen for the Kingdom. LeTourneau gave away 90 percent of his wealth and became the best-known Christian businessman in the 20th century. He founded LeTourneau University.
The Center for Faith Work at the university said in a story about a pictorial biography of LeTourneau, “God delights to redeem our shortcomings and empower the most likely individuals to accomplish exceedingly more than they can imagine, rousing them to fulfill their God-given calling and bring Him glory.”
Black said many of our lives right now are connected to political activity, and when it’s a question of Jesus vs. politics, Jesus will always lose. Faith makes us more humble and more compassionate, he said.
So, what did Black mean when he said his heart shatters when he thinks about the country today? The signs seem to be clear. Congress is equally and politically divided as perhaps never before.
The U.S. Senate has 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. There are 219 Democrats and 211 Republicans in the House. Whenever they vote, it’s usually by party, not for or against the issues themselves.
President Joe Biden received 81.3 million popular votes to 74.2 million for former President Donald Trump. And Trump continues to insist the election was stolen from him and many of those 74.2 million seem to agree.
Lost in the bitterness that exists in this country today is the Golden Rule (Luke 6:31): “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It was described by Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount as the second great commandment. It was printed on 12-inch rulers when I was in elementary school.
Then there are those parts of the Lord’s Prayer that say, “Your kingdom come, your will be done” and “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against. us.”
Compromise and bipartisanship are lost arts in today’s politics. However, our faith tells us we should live generously, humbly and compassionately. How well do we measure up?
The country we live in today isn’t the same country I grew up in many years ago, but I love it just the same. However, like Rev. Black, today’s political divisions break my heart.