Recovery slow, but keep faith

Hurricane Zeta that hit Southeast Louisiana last week proved, once again, that storm forecasting is still an imprecise exercise. Residents who were expecting a milder storm than the two that hit Southwest Louisiana in August and October were caught completely off guard.
As one hurricane specialist put it, high winds in the upper atmosphere helped draw warm air from the surface through Zeta’s eye to its top, further reducing the storm’s central air pressure and helping it strengthen. Warm water over the central Gulf of Mexico also increased Zeta’s wind speeds in the 24 hours before landfall.
How bad was it? As one resident of Grand Isle put it, “The middle of the island looks like a bomb was dropped.”
Six persons died in the storm. A New Orleans man was electrocuted. Four died in Alabama and Georgia from trees crashing down on homes. A Mississippi man drowned when he was trapped in rising seawater after taking video of the storm.
Those of us who live in Southwest Louisiana know exactly what Southeast Louisiana looks like today. As I drive through different parts of this area, I realize how destructive Hurricane Laura was on Aug. 27. Then, Hurricane Delta arrived on Oct. 9.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said after Hurricane Delta hit this area, “Laura was much more destructive in terms of wind damage, but there was more water with this one. It was heartbreaking to see all the homes that were already being repaired or had the materials out for things to be repaired and now our people have to start over.”
The destruction both storms caused here sometimes reminds me of what I saw during a trip to East Berlin in the 1980s. The city was still divided into four sectors created after World War II. I was one of seven journalists invited to Germany by the West German government that had relocated its capital to Bonn.
The main streets in Communist East Berlin had been rebuilt to impress tourists and visitors, but our West German guide told us not to be overly impressed. She took us off the usual paths used by those visitors, and the areas we saw behind the scenes looked as though the war had just ended months before.
Tons of debris have been removed from Southwest Louisiana streets, but months later piles of trees and other debris can still be found in many places. You can’t help but notice the destruction at so many of the small shopping centers.
Blue roofs are seen everywhere. Many homes have been demolished and others are waiting their turn to be torn down. Vehicles from many parts of the country are traveling our streets as craftsmen come to help the rebuilding effort.
The American Press has been describing the destruction almost daily. Sam Houston Jones State Park was the latest. Doris Riser, the park’s new manager, said almost every building at the park suffered damage or was destroyed and the number of downed trees has made accessing the park’s campsites impossible.
McNeese State University is starting $77 million worth of work to repair damages Hurricane Laura caused to many of its buildings. Daryl Burckel, McNeese president, said the scope of Hurricane Delta’s damages brings the overall total to $96 million.
James Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System to which McNeese belongs, praised the restoration effort saying, “I think it’s reflective of the resolve and the resilience of the people from the entire Southwest Louisiana region. I can promise you, no one who has seen the images in this city will forget the damage (or) the spirit.”
Neil Aspinwall, chancellor of Sowela Technical Community College, said, “We hope by May or June of next year the majority of buildings will be repaired. He called restoration “a marathon and it is far from over,” but he is optimistic students’ needs will be met.
All parish schools received damages, but restoration is far enough along to allow most schools to reopen soon. Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish School System, said, “We are so much closer to seeing smiling student faces on all of our campuses. After the devastation this community has been through, that’s something we all want as soon as safely possible.”
Thousands of local residents had to relocate to other areas, and some are still gone, but Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in mid-October it was past time to bring them back. “It can’t happen a moment too soon,” Hunter said. “We need to get people out of shelters, out of hotel rooms and get them back home.”
One of the most heartwarming events of the last two months has been the appearance here of so many religious groups from around the country who are helping individuals try to regain some sense of normalcy.
The road to full recovery is going to be a long one, but with God’s continued help we are going to make it.