Plan extends higher sales tax

The Republican-dominated Louisiana Legislature has no hesitation in lowering state income taxes for those in the higher income brackets. GOP senators also demonstrated last week they don’t mind keeping the second highest state and local sales tax in the country on the books that has a major impact on lower-income citizens.
The combined state and local sales tax in Louisiana is 9.52 percent, according to Tax Foundation. Tennessee is No. 1 at 9.55 percent. Arkansas is No. 3 at 9.51 percent. Texas is No. 14 with a combined tax of 8.19 percent. Mississippi is No. 23 with a combined tax of 7.07 percent.
Louisiana’s state sales tax is currently at 4.45 percent. The 0.45 percent was added in 2018 in order to bring stability to the state budget that had major deficits for over a decade. The 0.45 percent tax is supposed to expire in 2025.
The Advocate reported Friday that state “lawmakers are looking to make permanent the temporary .45 percent increase…” That effort is being led by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, who sponsored Wednesday’s amendment to a House marijuana tax bill.
Ward said the budget no longer needs balancing, but Louisiana needs more money to repair and maintain state highways and bridges that are facing a $14 billion backlog of work. He said his proposal to keep the 0.45 tax on the books is better than passing a gasoline tax increase.
The amendment by Ward says all of the 0.45 percent tax would go into the Construction Subfund of the Transportation Trust Fund by 2025, eventually raising $370 million annually.
The legislation containing Ward’s amendment was sent to the Senate Finance Committee to be debated Tuesday. In order to keep that tax increase on the books, it would take 26 votes (two-thirds) in the Senate and 70 votes in the House.
Getting the necessary votes in the Senate shouldn’t be a problem because 27 senators voted Wednesday for Ward’s amendment. Like other legislative instruments designed to get support, Ward’s amendment contains something for virtually every major area of the state.
Ward said 75 percent of the revenues would be used for mega projects and the other 25 percent for maintenance of roads and bridges.
No. 1 on the list of mega projects is replacement of the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge at Lake Charles and I-10 improvements from the I-210 interchange west of the river to the I-210 interchange east of the river.
State Sens. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur; and Mike Reese, R-Leesville, voted for the Ward amendment.
No. 2 on the list is upgrades to U.S. 90 to interstate standards from the I-10 and I-49 interchange from Lafayette to New Orleans.
No. 3 is a new Mississippi River bridge at Baton Rouge with freeway-level connections from I-10 west of Baton Rouge to I-10 east of Baton Rouge.
Those three projects obviously had a major hand in the Ward amendment being approved with a 27-10 vote.
OK, so what’s the problem?
As The Advocate reported, it’s not every day you can get the right-wing Americans for Prosperity organization in tune with the left-wing Louisiana Budget Project group. They are both unhappy about extension of what was supposed to be a temporary tax ending in 2025.
Let’s get back to that income tax situation mentioned earlier. The House has already voted to reduce the three levels of the state’s individual income tax. And an amendment added to the bill says if the income tax raises more than expected it has to be lowered again.
A proposed Senate constitutional amendment that has passed both the House and Senate says the top 6 percent income tax rate can never be higher than 4.75 percent, another break for higher wage earners.
Ward obviously realized there would be some pushback over his plan to keep that 0.45 percent state sales tax on the books past its expiration date. So, he mentioned that everyone benefits from the state sales tax exemptions on food used for home consumption, residential utilities and prescription drugs.
Sen. Joseph Bouie, D-New Orleans, said this isn’t what citizens were promised when the sales tax was increased in 2018 and Ward’s amendment isn’t the way to address the state’s transportation needs. Those for and against extending the higher sales tax for transportation need to let their legislators know how they feel about this issue. The sales tax extension still has a long way to go before it becomes a reality.