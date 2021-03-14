Parties fighting voting war

The national and state efforts to change voting laws are serious, but you can’t help but be amused by the war going on between Democrats and Republicans. It reminds me of that old Irving Berlin tune, “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).”
The reason both sides are waging this war is simple — The Associated Press said they are responding to former President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims of a stolen 2020 election.
The Democratic-controlled House passed House Resolution 1 on a partyline 220-210 vote and sent it to the Senate. The AP called it “a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republicancontrolled legislatures throughout the country…”
H.R. 1 would require states to automatically register eligible voters and offer same-day registration. It would restore former felons’ voting rights and limit the ability of states to purge registered voters from their rolls.
The resolution would require states to offer 15 days of early voting and allow no-excuse absentee voting.
Most state legislatures draw new election lines after every U.S. Census, and the Democratic voting bill would give that responsibility to a nonpartisan commission.
Reform of campaign financing is another goal of the legislation. It wants to disclose the names of donors who give “dark money” anonymously to political groups.
A new Democratic congresswoman from Georgia said H.R. 1 “will put a stop to the voter suppression that we’re seeing debated right now.” She is talking about the more than 200 bills restricting voter access that have been filed by Republican legislators in 43 states.
The Iowa legislature, for example, voted to cut absentee and in-person early voting. It also prevented local elections officials from setting up additional locations to make early voting easier.
The Georgia legislature approved measures that restricted ballot drop boxes, limited early voting and required additional identification for absentee ballots. More than 1 million voters used the no-excuse absentee ballots in the presidential election.
Drop boxes are places where voters concerned about slow mail delivery can deposit their absentee ballots that are collected later by election officials.
Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., launched a major attack against the Democrats’ voting bill in a press release titled, “Democrats vote to rig elections.” He said it is a “bloated federal takeover of elections” without Republican input, Republican co-sponsors or Republican amendments.
Scalise said it would make what have been state-controlled elections less secure by eliminating voter ID and enshrines voter fraud. Republicans also don’t want to give up their right to redraw election districts every 10 years.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said, “Democrats want to use their razor-thin majority not to pass bills to earn voters’ trust, but to ensure they don’t lose more seats in the next election.”
Liberals have launched a $10 million effort to support the Democratic legislation. Conservatives are mobilizing a $5 million campaign designed to kill it.
Getting the Democratic bill through the U.S. Senate is going to be a problem. The upper chamber is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is the tiebreaker.
However, here is the confusing part for most voters: Legislation usually takes only 51 votes to pass. However, in order to avoid a filibuster, 60 votes are required on many measures.
A filibuster is described as any attempt to block or delay passage of legislation, which could be done by debating it at length or by any other delaying or obstructive actions.
Louisiana’s late and infamous Gov. Huey Long in 1935 spoke for 15 hours and 30 minutes, which was the second-longest filibuster on record at the time. He was trying to defeat a bill that would have given federal jobs to his political enemies in his home state.
The Senate got President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed through a process called “reconciliation.” It is a procedure that allows Congress to expedite the passage of bills with 51 votes in the Senate if they deal with spending, revenue and the federal debt limit. However, it can only do that with one bill affecting each subject.
The Democratic voting bill will require 60 votes. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “We’re going to figure out a way. It’s a passion of mine to get (election reform) done, when you see what they’re doing in the states to change voting rights. Everything’s on the table. We have to. What is not an option is not getting bold things done.”
The Advocate reported that 14 state legislatures, to their credit, are reviewing legislation that would expand early voting and 11 others would make mail-in ballots a permanent fixture.
Don’t expect bills like that in the Louisiana Legislature. One of the more conservative legislators in the House said he doesn’t think the state is ready to expand any mail-in process like that.
Now that we know what each major political party wants, we will have to wait and see which one “can do it better than the other one.”