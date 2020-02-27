Paper ballots prevent hacking

Voting systems have improved significantly over the last 60 years, but because of worries over computer hacking we could be headed back to utilizing methods that involve more paper. Computer scientists prefer hand-marked paper ballots because paper can’t be hacked.
Two other voting systems are currently in use.
1. Louisiana this fall will be using electronic machines purchased in 2005 that have been abandoned in most states because they don’t have a paper record.
2. The Associated Press in a recent report said nearly 1 in 5 voters in the U.S. will cast ballots this year on ballot-marking devices that produce a paper record, though the user interface is typically a touchscreen.
Some of the most popular ballotmarking devices register votes in bar codes that the human eye can’t decipher. The AP said that means computer hackers could alter outcomes without detection.
The Advocate reported that Kyle Ardoin, secretary of state, had planned to get new machines that would provide a paper record of votes, but the bid was rejected by the state Division of Administration.
Ardoin said hacking isn’t a problem now because the decade-old electronic voting machines aren’t connected to the internet and aren’t programmed with computers that are connected to the internet. Malfunctions could be a problem because the machines are old and parts are hard to find. However, Ardoin insists that situation hasn’t happened.
Louisiana is planning to get new machines that produce a paper record. If it does, the state’s voters would be using machines that have now become somewhat controversial.
Doug Jones, a University of Iowa election security expert, said, “There are a huge number of reasons to reject today’s ballot-marking devices — except for limited use as assistive devices for those unable to mark a paper ballot themselves.” Those machines were designed as alternatives for the disabled.
Election Systems & Software (ES&S) and Dominion are the two companies that make the most popular devices. Katina Granger, a spokeswoman for ES&S, said the company’s ballot-marking machines’ accuracy and security “have been proven through thousands of hours of testing and tens of thousands of successful elections.”
Some election officials agree. They like the ballot-marking devices as improvements over paperless touch screens, which were used by 27 percent of voters in 2018. Those officials say the screens are familiar to voters, and they look and feel like what they’ve been using for nearly two decades.
However, there have been problems, some of which were blamed by computer company officials on human error. The AP said state certification documents show voters require triple the amount of time on average to navigate ES&S ballotmarking machines when compared with filling out hand-marked ballots and running them through optical scanners.
Some election officials refuse to return to paper ballots because they believe ballot-marking devices are an improvement over paperless touch screens. A Pennsylvania election official said voters want the new ballotmarking machines.
“When we give them a paper ballot, the very first thing they say to us is, ‘We’re going back in time,’” he said.
A New York state election official that didn’t like paperless electronic voting machines like those used in Louisiana praised a ballot-marking device manufactured by Dominion. That is the company that had the Louisiana bid that was rejected.
Dominion didn’t contest the loss of the Louisiana bid, its officials saying that would only delay the selection and installation of a new and modern voting system for the state. The company plans to bid again.
Ardoin rented temporary early voting machines for last year’s statewide gubernatorial election and said he would continue to do that through the 2020 presidential election cycle. He said he would continue using spare parts to make sure the decadeold voting machines are running properly.
Voters should start seeing new voting machines a year from now, Ardoin told The Advocate, if the bid process is completed by the end of 2020. The current machines are supposed to be phased out over the next three years.
Whether the latest concern about ballot-marking voting machines will cause Louisiana officials to consider other possibilities remains to be seen. The use of hand-marked paper ballots that are tallied by optical scanners does seem like a return to the distant past, but computer hacking has complicated life in many areas.
A 2018 National Academies of Sciences report favors hand-marked ballots that are tallied by optical scanners. That is what 70 percent of U.S. voters used in 2016 and 2018, and they will use them again this November.
Louisiana’s voting system has had an enviable record for many years, and major problems have been rare. However, the current system does not produce a paper ballot. State officials shouldn’t dismiss the possibility of using hand-marked paper ballots that are then scanned as perhaps the best way to ensure that the voting system continues to be secure.