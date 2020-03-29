Pandemic has good, bad sides

The coronavirus pandemic has produced some long overdue welcome moments and some not so good. The best thing that has happened so far has been the unusual cooperation between public officials who haven’t always worked well together.
Stephanie Grace, a columnist for The Advocate, said Exhibit A on the good side has been the partnership forged by Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Cassidy’s medical credentials as a doctor are a major plus in dealing with the pandemic.
Cassidy said, “The governor and I are working very closely together. He has a need to reach into the federal government for an answer. I’m doing the best to get that answer.”
Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said he wasn’t going to secondguess Edwards, and that pledge boggled my mind. Coming from one of this state’s most prolific secondguessers, that is quite a concession for Kennedy to make.
Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry was the biggest surprise because of his over fouryear battles with Edwards. Landry defended the governor’s stay-at-home and business executive orders, saying the governor “is acting with restraint and with consideration to individual liberties and freedoms, and I appreciate that.”
Mark Ballard, in his column in The Advocate, also talked about how the coronavirus has changed the state’s political world. He reminded his readers about the disastrous antitax moves made by former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Republican state Sen. Bodi White of Central heads the Senate Finance Committee and he said that experience is definitely on the minds of today’s state legislators. They want to be careful about their next steps, White said.
Ballard quoted Stuart Stevens, a Republican operative who wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post about the need for government responses during crises like the coronavirus.
“The failures of the government response to the coronavirus crisis can be traced directly to some of the toxic fantasies now dear to the Republican Party,” Stevens said. “Here are a few: Government is bad. Establishment experts are overrated or just plain wrong. Science is suspect. And we can go it alone, the world be damned.”
G. Pearson Cross, a political scientist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said, “The idea of limited government only really works when the economy is going well. It (the pandemic) may change the fundamental expectation of what people want and need from government.”
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package just approved by Congress is a perfect example of the important role government plays in our lives. Republican and Democratic members of Congress who have been at each other’s throats for too many years to count approved the stimulus by overwhelming margins.
State Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee that will forge next year’s state budget. Zeringue also understands government’s role.
“It’s incumbent upon government to provide the resources for services and provide the opportunities to stimulate the economy,” Zeringue told Ballard. “I expect there are things we can and should be doing that we haven’t been doing.”
Putting the state budget together will be a daunting task. Oil prices are lower than they have been for years. Businesses and casinos aren’t operating, and that is costing the state nearly $50 million a week in tax revenues. Zeringue said lawmakers will be working together to ensure resources needed for the pandemic are available.
All of the above is positive news, and now the down side.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, who represents this corner of the state, has criticized most of the executive orders Gov. Edwards issued to save lives. Higgins caught hell from this writer and many others, but, as one news report said, he remains unbowed.
State Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, and my representative, cast the only negative vote among 144 legislators against temporarily adjourning the regular legislative session. Tarver said he was standing up for those who want to go about their daily routines without government intrusion, which comes from that belief that government is bad or too intrusive.
Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central near Baton Rouge, is defying the governor’s stay-at-home order and continues to hold services for hundreds. A 73-year-old resident near the church said any time one of those 1,300 or 300 members of that church leaves there and goes anywhere else in the city of Central, they’re exposing elderly guys like him.
Gov. Edwards hasn’t taken the tough decisions he has made lightly, but his major responsibility is to save lives in the face of an invisible killer. His training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his time in the service have helped him know what to do in any crisis, and the coronavirus has been one of the most challenging in all of our lifetimes.
Government was created by our forefathers to deal with the toughest of issues, because we can’t do it by ourselves.