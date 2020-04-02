Pandemic changes lifestyles

Staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic that seems to get worse instead of better in recent days, isn’t too difficult. However, social distancing when you are out and about isn’t always easy.
While on a recent trip to the supermarket to get a gallon of milk, I decided I was going to rush in, grab a jug and head immediately to a selfcheckout station. The first customer I saw as I rushed through the aisles wasn’t close and asked how I was doing and how Bryan, my son, was doing.
Bryan has a tough job as Calcasieu Parish administrator, but he and other public officials and agencies in this area have kept us well informed of the coronavirus developments.
“We’re doing OK,” I said to the man as I continued my trek to the back of the store.
The next fellow I met near the milk case walked within a couple of feet of me and said, “Jim, this thing is going to be bad.”
“You bet,” I said as I sped up a bit.
From then on, it was easy sailing, so I grabbed my milk and a quick TV dinner as I walked down the frozen food aisle, paid my bill and headed home.
Members of my family have made it easier to stay at home by offering to buy my groceries for me. They have even invited me over for meals.
Joe, my son-in-law, likes to cook, and I was treated to red beans and rice and a pork gravy dish over rice at lunch one day. Joe even packaged some of both dishes for a take-home, and I got two evening meals out of that.
Edith, my daughter-in-law, makes great turkey burgers, and I have eaten at their house a few times. I even get a couple of glasses of wine to whet my appetite. Andrew, my grandson, is always busy with his iPhone, computer or some other gadget.
Jessica, my granddaughter, calls me every day just to make sure I’m doing OK. I can always hear Aurora, my great-granddaughter, in the background who is beginning to talk. “No, ma’am’,” which she hears often from her mother, is her favorite at the moment. Adam, her dad, is doing construction work in Plaquemine.
Jamie, my daughter, bless her soul, has been a godsend in helping me deal with Jo Ann, my wife, who is stranded at a nursing home recovering from a fall. The coronavirus has kept that place locked down tight. We appreciate that because there is no better way to protect those vulnerable nursing home residents.
The two of us did a brief face time with Jo Ann on an iPad Tuesday, but Jo Ann isn’t great with technology. She is also experiencing some pain, so it was somewhat difficult. However, since I hadn’t seen Jo Ann since March 19 when she left the hospital, it was a great relief to see her again.
The nursing home medical personnel and other employees give me regular reports on Jo Ann’s progress. A neck brace she has had to wear since falling on March 12 is giving her fits, but it’s there on doctor’s orders.
I have tried to walk every morning at the McNeese State University outdoor track with Nancy, my exercise friend. The weather has been great, but I go to great lengths to stay six feet or more away from any other human being as we are told to do.
Nancy has always walked like an automobile that has a low right front tire. Her body keeps veering to the right, and I have to keep reminding her of the six feet we are supposed to stay away from one another. In the event Nancy sees this column, I had better skip today’s walk for my own safety.
One morning there were four men walking together who were spread across the eight track lanes. The only way to keep the six-foot distance was to turn around and walk the other way and do it again when they got closer. Don’t let anyone ever tell you dodging other bodies is easy.
Writing editorials and two columns a week for the American Press helps pass the time, along with trying to figure out what to eat, making my bed every morning, washing clothes and dishes and resting my eyeballs in my recliner for an hour in the afternoon.
Most evenings are spent watching the national and local news. Then, I try to find a movie in order to spend a couple of hours freeing my mind of how upside down our world has been.
Many of the governors in this great country, the medical professionals and first responders are the real heroes of this pandemic, and we owe all of them a tremendous thank-you for jobs well done.
Yes, we will get over this pandemic, and we hope the cooperation and unselfishness we have seen from our public officials and many others will continue. But we also need to stay at home, keep our distance from others and show compassion for those that have suffered so much.
I find extreme comfort every evening at bedtime by kneeling down and thanking God for each day, asking Him to watch over Jo Ann and to comfort the many families that have lost loved ones.