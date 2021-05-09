Open primary system survives

Louisiana will be keeping an open primary system that elected a two-term governor who has helped restore fiscal sanity to the state budget and who has effectively directed the state’s responses to numerous weather emergencies and the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The fact that Gov. John Bel Edwards is a Democrat hasn’t endeared him to some Republicans, but a number of them have worked with Edwards on critical issues. Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, for example, sponsored the 0.45 percent state sales tax increase in 2018 that brought stability to the state budget. Other GOP representatives voted for the increase.
Conservative Republicans who think they can improve their election chances would like to switch to closed political party primaries. Their state party also supports the change.
Two of the key supporters, according to The Advocate, are Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. House Minority Leader Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson. Landry is expected to run for governor in 2023.
Scalise’s main goal is to elect members of Congress that can get quicker seniority after they are elected. Some of them don’t win until December while congressmen from other states are elected in November.
State Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, thinks he has a solution to that problem. It’s in his House Bill 557 that is awaiting a full House vote. What he is suggesting is that no matter when someone in Louisiana is elected to Congress, the secretary of state wouldn’t declare the candidate elected or certify the votes until the date of the November federal general election.
Closed congressional primaries were tried twice in the recent past, but legislators voted to end the experiment. Even so, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, introduced a bill at the current fiscal session to switch to closed primaries for congressional elections.
Only members of political parties vote in closed primaries, but parties can open them to other voters. Democrats have opened theirs in the past but Republicans haven’t.
Hewitt’s bill picked up support and opposition from members of the state’s congressional delegation and that was one reason she decided to sidetrack her legislation. She said more study is needed.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of stress,” Hewitt said. “We’re in a state that’s had a jungle primary for a very, very long time. I don’t think we’re really at that (closed primary) place yet in our state.”
Louisiana’s open primary is sometime referred to as a “jungle primary” where all candidates appear on the same primary ballot, regardless of their party affiliation. If a candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote in the primary, they win. If not, the top two candidates run in the general election.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, both Republicans from Baton Rouge, oppose the election change. They said candidates should try to appeal to the entire state instead of only people registered with a particular party.
Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the former president of Plaquemines Parish, also opposes the switch. He, too, is expected to run for governor. Nungesser said closed primaries would produce “extreme candidates.” The fact he has been willing to work with Edwards hasn’t endeared him to some members of his party.
Opponents of switching to closed primaries have also said they leave out the nearly 825,000 Louisiana voters registered as “other party” or “no party.”
Louisiana still has more registered Democrats than Republicans, but many Democrats regularly vote for Republicans. Currently, there are 1.2 million registered Democrats and over 1 million Republicans.
The open primary was enacted in 1975. Democrats, who had the most voters at that time, said they had to run three campaigns, and candidates of other parties just ran in the third one — the general election.
Hewitt obviously realized that many voters are OK with the open primary. It’s fair to say voters have generally approved of the people they have elected since 1975.
Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards was a reformer in his first term, supporting many measures designed to improve operations of the Legislature. He was re-elected to a second term in 1975, the state’s first open primary, with more than 60 percent of the vote, and he won nearly every parish in the state.
Although Edwards became controversial in later years, he was elected to an unprecedented four terms. His popularity continues even today.
Republicans Dave Treen, Buddy Roemer and Mike Foster were also reformers, and Foster left a great legacy. Democrat Kathleen Blanco had to deal with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 and that caused her political problems. However, she was extremely popular with voters and is fondly remembered.
Republican Bobby Jindal was reelected in the 2011 primary with 66 percent of the vote. Democrat John Bel Edwards defied the odds by winning the gubernatorial elections of 2015 and 2019, and he has performed extremely well.