Open primary is working OK

Louisiana’s Republican leaders seldom split on major issues, but they have on the question of whether the state should return to closed primary elections. Why some state legislators want to abandon the open primary is puzzling since closed primaries were tried twice in modern times and were abandoned for the second time.
Louisiana has been using the open primary system since 1975. Candidates from all parties run in a primary and then a general election if no one gets over 50 percent of the vote. State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, and a former congressman, sponsored the return to closed primaries that were used in 2008 and 2010.
Democrats and Republicans select their party nominees in closed primaries, and the winners compete against one another in a general election. However, if no one gets over 50 percent in the first closed primary, a second closed primary is held between the top two candidates.
That is exactly what happened in 2008. Democrats picked their candidate in the 1st Congressional District on Oct. 4, 2008, and a Republican won the 5th District. Democrats had to hold a second primary in the 2nd District and both parties had second primaries in the 4th District.
Republicans won the 1st, 6th and 7th Districts on Nov. 4, 2008, but a general election was necessary in the 2nd and 4th Districts and it was held on Dec. 6, 2008.
Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green Party candidates competed in the 2nd District, and Republican, Democratic, Other Party and No Party candidates competed in the 4th District. Republicans won both races.
If all of that sounds complicated, it’s because it is. And there are six different types of primaries. The open primary appears to be the simplest of the six.
The 2010 election was smoother. There was a Republican primary in the 3rd District on Oct. 2, 2010, and Republicans won all but the 2nd District that is heavily Democratic in the Nov. 2, 2010, general election.
Even so, former state Rep. Hunter Greene, R-Baton Rouge, and a current family court judge, sponsored legislation in 2010, returning the state to the open primary. Greene said the extra primary election cost the state $6.5 million and closed primaries left out voters who weren’t Democrats or Republicans.
Democratic and Libertarian parties allowed others to vote in their 2010 congressional elections, but only Republicans could vote in the GOP primary.
Members of the Legislature clearly agreed with Greene. The House vote to return to the open primary was 71-27, much more than the 53-majority needed. The Senate vote was 31-5, more than the 20 votes needed.
Three Republican officials are leading the effort to return to closed primaries, according to The Advocate. They are U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who chairs the Senate committee dealing with elections.
The main argument for change is the fact Louisiana’s members of Congress often have to run in a December general election, and they lose seniority. However, that didn’t happen in 2010. Others say open elections are more about personalities than issues.
Scalise said, “It doesn’t mean they’re (candidates elected in December) not going to be successful members of Congress. It just means they start that much further behind everybody else.”
Hewitt said the change this time would be different from what happened in 2008 and 2010. She said there wouldn’t be the need for a second party primary because the leading primary candidate would advance to the general election even if he or she didn’t win a majority of the votes.
Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, oppose the change.
Cassidy has said, “I missed orientation, and my life was still the same. I’m kind of indifferent, but if someone could show me a system that did not cost more, I’d consider it.”
Graves made a good argument when he said, “You’re asking me if I think it makes sense to limit the candidates that somebody can vote for? That sounds entirely un-American to me. I think people should be able to vote for anyone in the world they want to vote for.”
The Associated Press reported that Melissa Henry, St. Tammany Parish clerk of court, said a majority of Louisiana’s clerks of court voted in a recent meeting to oppose a switch back to closed primaries.
“It disenfranchises voters,” Henry said. “We’re on the front line, and people do not understand why they can’t vote for who they want to vote for.”
Louisiana currently has over 824,000 other party voters. Graves and Henry are talking about those voters whose numbers continue to grow.
Burt Lance, who worked for President Jimmy Carter, made an excellent observation in 1977 that applies here. He said, “That’s the trouble with government: Fixing things that aren’t broken and not fixing things that are broken.”