One party government is here

The citizens of Louisiana are getting an early taste of how one-party government can deny a third of them a seat at the table. We have a divided government in Washington, D.C., and it serves everyone’s best interests.
Democrats who hold a majority of seats in the U.S. House are moving quickly to impeach President Donald Trump. Everyone knows Republicans who control the U. S. Senate aren’t going to convict the president, and that provides a check on activities by the House that might be an overreach.
Louisiana has had the same type of check-and-balance Legislature for the last four years. Republicans had free reign to do whatever they wanted in the House. However, Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, put enough Democrats on Senate committees who were able to kill questionable legislation sent by the House.
Those days are over. Republicans are in full control of both Houses. The Senate has 27 Republicans, one more than the two-thirds required to override a governor’s vetoes. The House has 68 Republicans, two short of the two-thirds needed in the lower chamber, but it’s enough to give the GOP most of the power it needs.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry told House Republicans they could name the next speaker without any input from Democrats who represent at least one-third of the people in this state. They moved quickly to try and do just that.
Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, an extreme conservative, got 39 votes for speaker when House Republicans met in Baton Rouge Friday behind closed doors, according to a report in The Advocate. Mack needs 14 more votes to get the 53-vote majority he needs to win the speaker’s job, and it’s his if other Republicans do his bidding.
Mack told a gathering of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Party recently, “As a 68-memberstrong Republican House, shame on us if we do not dictate the conservative policy agenda we set forth as conservatives.”
Lane Grigsby, a major GOP donor who tried to fix a Baton Rouge state Senate race, wants Mack as the next speaker, which says a lot about where this state is headed under Republican control.
State Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, and vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said Republicans had not engaged with his party at all.
“The election of the speaker is a process that involves all 105 members of the Legislature,” Jenkins told The Advocate. “Nothing has happened today (Friday) to change that requirement.”
Lanny Keller, a columnist for the newspaper, said, “There are already intimations that ‘the party,’ meaning the most right-wing clique of a generally very conservative crowd, will be unhappy if the head of the House is too accommodating with the reckless liberal (Democratic) Gov. John Bel Edwards.”
“Nonsense, of course,” Keller said about Edwards being a reckless liberal, adding that new legislators probably don’t see the governor as the Devil.
Keller also reminded his readers that governors do hold a lot of cards they can play. They propose state budgets, control state departments and have a line-item veto that can delete spending items from the budget and state construction bill.
Voters are also looking for solutions for the sorry condition of the state’s roads and bridges; they want to support education at all levels, and they want efficient and effective state government.
State budgets have over the last four years become stable, thanks to cooperation between the governor and lawmakers, which may be difficult under the “take no prisoners” attitude of some prospective Republican leaders.
We got an early taste of the obstructionism to come last week when House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, blocked a brighter state income forecast.
The Associated Press reported that the latest meeting of the incomeforecasting panel signals that budget strife is ahead and Republicans aren’t planning “to work in harmony with the Democrat in the state’s top job.”
Jay Dardenne, state commissioner of administration and the governor’s chief budget adviser, said, “It’s a disservice to the people of this state to endure several months of meaningless and fruitless debate driven solely by the desire to fight with the governor,” Dardenne said. “We all know if the election would have turned out differently, we wouldn’t be having this same argument.”
The speaker of the House and the president of the Senate won’t be officially elected until Jan. 13, and the secrecy being involved to do it earlier doesn’t serve the people’s best interests.
State Rep. Tanner Magee, RHouma, said, “I fully understand the desire and the notion of Republicans having a meeting and choosing for themselves, but I think from the laws that I’ve seen it’s pretty clear that we can’t.”
One-third of the voters in this state voted for Democratic legislators and 51 percent of them (a majority) voted for a Democratic governor. Writing all of them off for the next four years is not what democracy is supposed to be about.