Older citizens want vaccine

A story in Friday’s American Press that said residents seem eager for COVID-19 vaccine was definitely an understatement. There is no “seem” to it. They are desperate for protection from the deadly coronavirus pandemic disease.
The disease at this time may be deadlier than it has ever been. The U.S. registered 4,085 deaths Thursday, more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before. Louisiana reported 105 deaths Friday, the second highest number since April 14 when 129 people died. The national death toll is more than 360,000, and Louisiana’s death toll hit 7,833 Friday.
The response to Thursday’s column detailing what was then my unsuccessful effort to get vaccinated made it clear folks were frustrated about similar experiences. However, thanks to my late wife Jo Ann’s over 25 years of service as a member of the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, I got my first shot of the Pfizer-Bio Tech vaccine Friday.
More on that later, but here are some responses I got to Thursday’s column:
“How will people over 70 know when the pharmacy is making appointments?” asked one reader. “Albertson’s website has no appointments available until after June. I understand having to sign up. But when? Who is responsible for only one South Lake Charles Walgreen’s allowed to give vaccines?
“Walgreen’s? State-listed pharmacies? Why not every one of them when vaccines are available? Friend in Baton Rouge was able to set up an appointment, and we can’t get on a list here? Not right.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards subsequently said all pharmacies and other health care facilities would be able to give the vaccines when they are available.
Then, there was the reader who said he and his wife got vaccinated Thursday, thanks to his wife’s internet skills, but there is another major problem. He said four weeks from now they will have to go through the same routine again because they couldn’t get an appointment for their second shot.
“This is a scary scenario and you may want to address this before it becomes a disaster,” he said. “I recommend that pharmacies contact the persons for the second shot via text message, like they do when your prescription is filled, or as doctors do for appointments.”
Charles, with no last name, said of Thursday’s column, “Very good description of how inept our governor has been when planning a critical operation like this. My wife (81 with serious lung disease) and I spent most of this week on the internet and phone searching for COVID vaccinations from here to Lafayette. It is what we used to call in the Army a “cluster screw-up.” I didn’t use the same last word that he used.
Another reader said, “Monday was such a stressful and frustrating day! I tried to get an appointment throughout the day and into the following morning as well. I pray that your words will reach someone with authority and they, in turn, will make the changes necessary to simplify the process.
“I did not know who I could speak to or call who would listen. Thank you for speaking up for all seniors who are still waiting for an appointment for the COVID vaccination.”
A reader who was able to get a shot said, “I have a sore arm this morning, worse than a flu shot, more like the Shingrix shingles vaccination. Never been happier for having a sore arm.”
Another reader said, “We also started early Monday morning trying to get on a list. No success at all. My husband has tried every day this week with no luck. Please keep writing about this very important topic.”
Older citizens are rightfully concerned because more and more people that we know have come down with COVID-19. Too many of them haven’t survived.
Sherry, who works with members of the Memorial Hospital auxiliary, made my vaccination possible after reading about my difficulties. She and my wife were good friends. Memorial also gave me a date and time for the second shot.
Like other hospitals across the state, Memorial is trying to make the best use of the vaccine that is available so that it isn’t wasted. The state Department of Health has urged hospitals, if possible, to start giving the vaccinations to citizens who are 70 years of age or older.
The staffers at Memorial were extremely efficient, courteous and helpful last week, and I know they have hopes there will eventually be enough vaccine available to take care of everyone’s needs, whatever their age or circumstance.
I also heard from West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital. A spokesperson there said the hospital didn’t have extra vaccine at that time, but could have some this week and would try to make it available if I still needed it. I had contacted Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital earlier about the possibility of getting the vaccine, and a spokesperson there said the same thing.
Here’s hoping it won’t be long before the COVID vaccine will be readily available for anyone who wants it.