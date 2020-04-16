Normalcy depends on testing

Is it possible Americans can start trying to get their lives back to some sense of normalcy by May 1? As much as most of us would like to see that happen, it doesn’t appear anyone — including the president or the nation’s governors — is in a position to make that decision now.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards did make part of that decision this week when the said he would order public schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Officials from three of the state’s major education organizations asked the governor to make that decision.
As you would expect, not everyone agrees with Edwards. Officials with the Pelican Institute, a think tank, said education organizations should first have a plan about how they will deal with the lost class time. A parent told The Advocate her son needs to attend school.
“Our state has been behind for many years, and this closure puts our children even further behind,” she said. “I am doing the best I can to teach my child at home using the resources the schools have provided; however, I do not pretend that I am a teacher.”
The Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) that is a strong advocate for education agrees. Its president said Edwards’ order should include a “strong directive” that districts continue providing some sort of instruction.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, RMandeville, in a letter to The Advocate, said the state needs a plan to deal with the virus and get back to work. What is missing, he said, is a clear strategy to reopen society and manage COVID-19 for the long-term.
Nelson said the state needs sustainable policies that will manage the spread of the virus while protecting the most vulnerable. However, when he says what those policies would look like, he talks about a solution that everyone would agree is desirable, but difficult.
“Most importantly, everyone needs access to rapid-turnaround testing, even those not showing symptoms,” Nelson said. “Extensive testing, along with contact tracing, has been proven to be the most effective method for containing the virus. Those who test positive can then self-isolate at home…”
Even if the testing that Nelson is advocating were available, and it definitely isn’t now, he admits the health care system would have to be able to deal with a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.
“With reasonable effort, adequate measures can be in place by April 30 to begin lifting restrictions,” Nelson said. Two other GOP legislators also want Edwards to reopen the economy May 1.
The Advocate reported Monday that Louisiana was turning its eye toward immunity testing. The blood test, called a serology test, is used to establish whether someone has developed antibodies to the disease after an infection.
Edwards explained what the state needs in order to do what Nelson is suggesting. The governor said before “pulling any triggers” to reopen businesses or allow gatherings the state will need the new blood tests, as well as far more of the coronavirus tests now in use, and extensive tracing of the disease’s spread.
The new tests would likely show the majority of the state’s residents haven’t been exposed to COVID-19, Edwards said. He said if that is the case, it means most people would still be at risk of catching the disease when restrictions are lifted.
No one knows at this point when widespread testing of any kind will be possible. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned consumers last week that only one firm — Cellex — had received clearance to make the newest 20-minute test. State and local officials also said it is critical to vet those tests before promoting their use.
The director of the New Orleans Health Department said, “These (tests) will be part of our recovery, but we also want to make sure they are reliable, and we can rapidly deploy them to those who need them first.”
Edwards said Monday he’s concerned that just talking about the reopening indicates residents may be relaxing their social distancing practices and not following the state’s stay-at-home order.
“All it takes to have a spike in cases and go back in the other direction is for too many people to violate the order, too much social contact to spread the disease,” the governor said. “So, I’m asking everyone to do better. There are too many people moving around.”
No one wants to end this crisis any more than those of us who have members of our families in nursing homes that we haven’t been able to visit in more than a month. However, it was reported Tuesday that 201 nursing home residents have died of the virus and the number of cases surged to 1,040 in 265 of the state’s 436 senior care facilities.
Progress is being made in testing capabilities, and perhaps the country will be in better position by April 30 to restart some of the economy. However, that will be extremely difficult since that is just two weeks from today.