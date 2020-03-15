No doubt virus threat is real

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely taken a firm grip on this nation, public agencies and health, business and sports interests. We realized the threat was serious when Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shuttered K-12 schools and banned public gatherings of more than 250 people.
The school closures will begin Monday and they won’t reopen until April 13. The Advocate newspaper, which has blanketed coverage of the virus, called the governor’s moves “the most dramatic steps taken yet in the state to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.”
The governor, Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are working together to keep the Legislature operating. However, they said if the virus risk grows, the current session might have to be curtailed to the handling of a state budget and other key legislation.
The 250 people limit affects most major sports and other events, churches and, in some cases, movie theaters. Edwards said the goal is also to reduce the amount of faceto-face public intervention at state government buildings.
The limit doesn’t apply to normal operations at places like airports, medical facilities, shopping centers or malls, office buildings, factories, manufacturing facilities, groceries or department stores.
The state had 51 “presumptive” positive results as of Saturday morning, 36 of them in Orleans Parish. Many people in the New Orleans area expressed frustration over being unable to be tested because of what the newspaper called “the paltry number of test kits provided to states by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Edwards at a joint news conference Thursday with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the state can’t test everyone who wants a test. Adams said the limited number of tests are reserved for people “most at risk.”
State officials advised people with possible coronavirus symptoms to contact their local health care provider by phone to see if they qualify for a test. Doctors call into a state hotline where Department of Health officials walk through their case and decide whether the patient is eligible.
One specialist said failure to do enough testing on people with minor symptoms means health officials don’t really know what’s going on in their state. Textbook signs of COVID-19 are fever, trouble breathing and signs of viral pneumonia. Health officials believe the virus spreads through droplets from coughing and close contact with people when they are exhibiting symptoms.
Schools across the state vary in their ability to deliver online learning. However, Holly Holland, public information officer for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, said the board can deliver online educational instruction, but can’t guarantee equal access and accommodation for all students who may not have that capability. However, necessary information is available on its website at www.cpsb.org.
Citizens in this area got a closeup view of the effect the pandemic is having on grocery stores Friday when the American Press published photographs of empty store shelves at Kroger. The Advocate interviewed Donny Rouse, the third-generation leader of the 64-store, family-owned Rouse groceries, the largest independent chain in the Gulf Coast region.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this, Rouse said. “Business has been extremely high and we’re low on some items, but we have our pipeline full to keep those items coming to the stores.”
Other state businesses are being asked to review sick leave policies, prepare remote work plans and share office closure plans in writing.
Local hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities began restricting access to their facilities last week because the coronavirus poses an extreme health risk to the sick and elderly. They are asking family members to forego visits and arrange for alternative ways to contact their loved ones.
The Louisiana Nursing Home Association asked its members to increase their focus on hand-washing, limit surfaces touched, use protective equipment when necessary, conduct regular cleaning and urge their staffs, vendors and visitors to stay away if sick.
The state’s presidential primary scheduled for April 4 has been postponed until June 20. The state Supreme Court recommended that every court in the state restrict dockets to emergency and time-sensitive hearings and delay all civil and criminal cases “if possible.”
Local officials are having regular public meetings on the issue and government agencies appear to have made all of the necessary preparations in the event the crisis expands to this area. The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group (Police Jury president, mayors of the six parish municipalities and the sheriff) supports the governor’s efforts.
It is clearly obvious from these reports that the coronavirus is a major threat to everyone. However, a pandemic doesn’t require panic buying and hoarding that is taking place, which denies valuable products for the wider population. We should always think about the needs of others in a crisis like this one.