New election districts in '22

Louisiana legislators are expected to be meeting in a special session early next year to redraw election district lines, which can often become for lawmakers a self-preservation exercise. It’s not supposed to be political, but the people drawing the lines are politicians and you can’t separate the two.
The redistricting takes place after every 10-year U.S. Census, so the decisions ultimately made for the new political district lines have significant consequences. The new lines drawn and approved will stay in place until usually the year after the census. However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed census returns this year.
Legislators will be redrawing election lines for Congress, the Louisiana House and Senate, the Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Local government agencies like parish councils, police juries and school boards will also be drawing new election lines.
The Legislature has 105 representatives and 39 senators. Since the population is always on the move, election districts for those 144 lawmakers change. The House currently has 68 Republicans, 33 Democrats, 3 independents and one vacancy. The Senate has 27 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
Legislators are expected to meet July 20 in their first veto session since the new state constitution took effect in 1975. It takes 70 votes in the House and 26 in the Senate to override a governor’s veto. Republicans are two votes short of that 70 in the House and the odds are they will make every effort to create at least two more GOP districts when they redraw those election lines.
Redistricting has to comply with the 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Each plan has to try to keep voting precincts whole, districts have to be contiguous, political boundaries have to be respected and the population isn’t supposed to deviate from plus or minus 5 percent of the ideal district population.
Fourteen other states have a commission that draws those election lines, six have commissions that assist legislators, and five have a backup commission that may assist the legislature, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In 1991, after the death of state Sen. Jack Doland of Lake Charles in April of that year, the state Senate carved up Calcasieu Parish when it redistricted. One white senator didn’t want to run in a new minority district in the Lafayette area so eight other districts were redrawn to protect his seat. Former Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed that plan, but Calcasieu Parish still became part of five senatorial districts.
That was the same year the Legislature created a second minority 4th Congressional District. It was Z-shaped and connected pockets of black population in four parts of the state. Federal courts rejected that district later that decade and a new white district took its place in 1996.
Race dominated much of the debate during the 2001 session that redrew election lines. The Legislative Black Caucus said it deserved more House and Senate minority districts, and it should have two congressional seats instead of only one. However, it didn’t happen.
The 2001 changes reduced the number of Senate districts in Calcasieu to three. The House lost a DeRidder district that went to Lafayette that gained population.
Louisiana lost population during the next decade, and in 2011 it lost the 7th Congressional District that included Southwest Louisiana parishes. It was suggested north Louisiana should be one district, but legislators from that area and Gov. Bobby Jindal wanted two districts.
In order to do that, some new election districts were actually proposed in 2011 that put Calcasieu Parish in a district linked all the way to Shreveport. However, it ended up in the 3rd Congressional District that runs along the Gulf Coast. Other parishes in the district are Acadia, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion and part of St. Landry Parish.
Willie Mount of Lake Charles, a state senator at the time, said redistricting decisions were being made with incumbent congressmen in mind when they should have been based on the people and the taxpayers. Other Southwest Louisiana legislators agreed and fought hard to keep Calcasieu and Lafayette in the same congressional district.
Residents will be asked for their input when hearings are held around the state this year and next, and they played a vital role in 2011. What happens next year when the election lines are redrawn is anybody’s guess. However, we can be pretty sure political survival will continue to play a big role in the outcome.