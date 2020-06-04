Mom's gift list short, funny

(Editor’s Note: A Dec. 24, 2006, column that Jim Beam wrote about his wife, Jo Ann, who died Sunday, is reprinted here).
“Have you read Mom’s Christmas wish list?” my son asked from the other end of the phone line. “If you haven’t, just let me read you a couple of lines.”
Once he did, we couldn’t stop laughing. Here are those two lines explaining possible gift ideas:
“A couple of pralines — from Walgreen’s on the corner of McNeese and Lake streets. They’re in a little basket near the check-out counter, costing about $1.80.”
“Package of rubber bands. The American Press used to put them on delivered newspapers but doesn’t anymore. Right now, I can find only one rubber band.”
Once the laughter died down, Bryan said there had to be a place in a column of mine to talk about Jo Ann’s wish list. So if she gets on my case about today’s subject matter, which is more a question of when and not if, he can take the heat.
You have to know my wife to realize she never leaves anything to chance. She’s spent a fortune on Post-It notes to ensure that very little is ever forgotten or overlooked.
Those little yellow notes are everywhere — on either side of the back door knobs, the telephone receiver, cabinets or the small bulletin board above her desk. Some of them show up in unexpected places when she wants to give you a subtle hint about a task you’re supposed to finish.
Jo Ann also has a scheduling book to cover the entire year. Then there are the daily to-do lists on letter size pads. I think she primarily compiles those lists to experience the joy of striking through an item once it’s completed.
I have to admit, however, that most of us enjoy lining out anything we write down. It must have to do with the joy of accomplishing something.
But back to that Christmas wish list.
My wife is also practical. She added:
“A lamp — about the same size as the one in our computer room that bit the dust.”
“Scissors — just plain ones (we used to have three pair, but now can only find one).”
You could buy Jo Ann everything on that list and be out no more than $100. We saved a few pennies when our daughter-in-law, who apparently felt sorry for Jo Ann after reading the list, gave her some rubber bands in a Ziploc bag.
I will probably get the pralines, and I know exactly where to go and how much they cost, thanks to her detailed instructions.
Christmas wish lists have always been a problem for me. There isn’t much I need or want, and I’m awfully particular about stuff I could probably use.
My children and grandchildren say every year they don’t want to hear any complaints from my corner since I rarely compile a list of possible gifts.
Actually, I’ve done rather well considering I haven’t played by the rules that the rest of my family practice.
Jo Ann is also a stickler for trying to spend the same amount of money for any one person in our family that she spends for anyone else.
I told her that isn’t important, but my advice has fallen on deaf ears. She’s like Frank Sinatra in that regard — “she does it her way.”
Maybe that’s the way God intended it to be. I sometimes wonder if we would even be celebrating Christmas if it weren’t for the dedication of daughters, mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers to do it the right way.
Most of us wouldn’t get much out of the celebration if our wives, daughters and daughters-in-law weren’t out there fighting traffic nightmares and crowded stores.
Take our Christmas tree, for example. Getting it out of the attic gets tougher as I get older. I’m afraid it would have never come down except for Jo Ann’s reminder that it was time to get it done.
Once it was in place, I began to feel like the holiday season was really here and there was much to anticipate. Jo Ann wasn’t feeling well at the time, and I even volunteered to do the decorating job, something I haven’t done often.
In fairness, it should be noted that many men do get in the spirit of the season, and I salute their good works. Before leaving you with the impression I have mostly been a bystander, I should point out that I also did some Christmas shopping, bought the groceries for our Monday meal and am in charge of smoking that holiday turkey.
All of the advance preparations will bear fruit when we gather on Christmas Eve and the next day with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
If Jo Ann is lucky, she will have a lamp to see better by at the end of the day, new scissors to cut whatever needs it, more rubber bands to tie up loose ends and a taste of pralines to give the celebration a sweet ending. We hope your day goes well, too.