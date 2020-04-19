May 1 takes on new meaning

May 1, which is celebrated as May Day by workers in many countries, has become a target date for the beginning of a hopeful recovery from the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The millions of Americans who are out of work want to get back to their jobs by May 1, or earlier.
President Donald Trump has been advocating that it’s time to get the economy moving and said he was going to “call the shots.” However, as he has done many times, the president changed his mind and has decided the nation’s governors will make that call.
Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has been the target of some Republicans and conservative writers for more than four years, has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities during the COVID-19 crisis. Even some of those critics have given him credit for a job well done.
Workers did stage a protest at the governor’s mansion, saying they wanted Edwards to immediately lift restrictions he called for in order to stop spread of the virus. The governor said there are 4.7 million people in Louisiana, and he is responsible for protecting all of them.
Edwards said Friday the state will have to overcome key hurdles by May 1 in order to reopen the first of three recovery phases. More testing needs to be done, he said, and the stay-athome order and personal distancing have to continue.
Phase 1 would begin when there is strong testing and when infections are declining. However, social distancing would continue, and large gatherings of more than 10 people would be avoided.
Travel could resume in Phase 2, and gatherings would be limited to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Normalcy would return in Phase 3.
The governor said, “We are going to move forward as fast as we can using a balanced approach.” He added that it’s too early to tell if we can make it by May 1, but he hopes we will make it. “When we do that, it won’t be like flipping a light switch,” he said.
The new normal for workers in grocery stores, restaurants and other places is that they will likely be wearing gloves and face masks for some time, Edwards said. Tables in restaurants will have to be positioned in order to keep that six-foot personal distancing.
Elective medical procedures will have top priority, he said, and many of us have had to cancel those procedures for months now. The Advocate reported Saturday that Ochsner Health System, the largest hospital network in the state, expects to lose tens of millions of dollars because those elective procedures had to be canceled.
An Ochsner official asked its 26,000 employees to take vacations now in order to be ready for increased patient volume starting in July. Edwards said medical clinics will look a lot different when they reopen. He said patients will likely wear masks and some may sit in their cars until called into clinics.
A New Orleans-based investor, in a guest column in The Advocate, outlined what needs to be done to get Louisianans back to work. There has to be mass antibody testing, development of governmental guidelines in cooperation with the private sector, clear messaging about continuing risks, information about the best practices for the private sector and individuals taking responsibility for their actions.
That is a mighty tall order, but it makes sense. None of it will work, he said, unless everyone plays his own part.
“We owe it to one another to take actions that promote safety and health as best we can, he said. “And we owe it to one another to stay informed and help educate those who are not (informed).”
The Advocate said Edwards on more than one occasion has said too many people are still moving around, even though the governor’s stay-athome order allowed grocery shopping and other essential tasks.
The governor has appointed 18 members to the Resilient Louisiana Commission who will help him determine how and when to let people return to businesses. The governor said testing designed to determine whether people have immunity to the virus has to be done before changes take place.
It’s really too early to know how sports events would be held later in the year. However, the newspaper said health experts and government leaders, when asked, said they believe pro sports games should be held in empty stadiums, if they are held at all.
We can only hope the coronavirus picture will be much clearer by May 1 so this recovery effort can start getting under way. There have been encouraging signs that the situation is improving, but the death counts are still high.
If there is continued improvement by May 1, individuals will make their own decisions about changes they will make in their lives. Those of us with loved ones in nursing homes will know the situation is better when the governor and health experts tell us it will be OK to visit them once again.