Local tax breaks back in news

The state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) is changing again, and some local governments aren’t happy about action taken Friday by the state Board of Commerce and Industry (BCI). ITEP gives existing and prospective industries local property tax exemptions in order to encourage industrial development.
Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016 gave local governments (primarily parish government bodies, school boards and sheriffs) a voice in granting 80 percent of local property tax exemptions for five years and the option to renew for five additional years. Before giving local governments a seat at the table, BCI approved most of the exemptions that came before the board without local input.
The Advocate said, “The ITEP program has exempted manufacturers, often petrochemical plants, from billions of dollars of property taxes over the years. While companies reaped the benefits of tax breaks, many of them cut jobs while doing so.”
Together Louisiana, a Baton Rouge organization that picked up some statewide support, became active in opposing exemptions that failed to produce the investment and jobs promised. It also said exemptions should only be granted to projects that haven’t been started or completed and that create jobs.
Now, Edwards has asked and the BCI has voted to allow the state board to override exemptions rejected by local governments that are in conflict with BCI rules. Opponents of changing the rules say most local standards are in conflict with state requirements.
Edgar Cage, Together Louisiana organizer, urged BCI to reject the rules change. A day earlier, Cage said, “What they’re trying to pass at this board meeting is a move back to ITEP as a rubberstamp. The Commerce and Industry Board is giving exemptions to companies that aren’t creating a single job. They’re giving away millions in taxpayer money, without even conducting a cost benefit analysis. It’s gratuitous. It’s unconstitutional. And it breaks the board’s own rules…”
Only 3 of 24 BCI members voted against giving BCI override authority. Jan Moller, one of the three, said the resolution gave BCI “broad authority” to override local input over the program.
Moller said, “I’m frankly concerned that adding this appeal provision could have the potential effect of mucking up the process and eroding local control because what we’re essentially telling locals and companies is, “go talk to the locals after you win your approval and if you don’t like what they do, come back here and we may try to fix it.”
Business organizations have been complaining about the changes Edwards made in 2016 since he issued his executive order. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has been leading the change effort with support from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and GNO, the New Orleans area’s regional economic development organization.
No surprises about the last two organizations since actions taken by local governments in Baton Rouge and New Orleans have caused most of the heartburn for business and industrial interests. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, for example, rejected Exxon-Mobil for an exemption last year because the work was already completed.
Edwards in a recent interview said, “You can’t have rules that can prevent companies from being able to put together an application and feel good about it. Because otherwise when they’re in their boardrooms looking at investment decisions and they’re comparing incentives that are available across the states, they’re liable not to put very much value on our ITEP program, even though it remains a very, very generous program.”
Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel, said he expected appeals by manufacturers to be rare and that there will be a “significant amount of deference given to the local entities in their decision-making.”
Block added, “This is not going to be, and the governor will not support it being something where it is used to be a backdoor to go around local authority.”
After Friday’s vote to give BCI override authority over local ITEP decisions, Edwards said, “In no way does this action take away the ability of local leaders to approve or disapprove of tax credits. In fact, in the vast majority of cases. I anticipate that the state will not entertain an appeal under this clarified rule at all.”
Voters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans gave Edwards overwhelming support in his 2019 re-election bid, and he obviously doesn’t want to offend those supporters. However, what if there are a number of appeals of local decisions? Can he guarantee that BCI will not entertain most of the appeals?
ITEP is a generous program for business and industry, and it has brought many companies to Louisiana that eventually become some of the biggest taxpayers in the state. Many of them are located in Southwest Louisiana.
What BCI needs to do, which it hasn’t always done in the past, is ensure that companies receiving exemptions create the jobs and investments they promised.