Let's remember our blessings

Most of us would agree that we can’t wait for disastrous 2020 to come to an end. The coronavirus reared its ugly head early in the year, and then came Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, we can’t let Christmas come and go and forget the blessings we have also enjoyed.
The state’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 9, and the deadly coronavirus pandemic disease by Tuesday had claimed over 6,800 lives in Louisiana. And the nation is currently in one of its most deadly coronavirus surges.
Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27, and Hurricane Delta came six weeks later. Our homes and businesses have been devastated, and the return to normalcy could be years away.
Yes, it’s been a hard year for all of us, but I will never forget the day when I watched church groups from Ohio and Mississippi spend an entire day helping three of my neighbors. I thanked them for their efforts, and their Christian response was uplifting.
Christian groups have spent many days here helping out, and Samaritan’s Purse, a Billy Graham Evangelistic Association organization, is still here. It has its facilities located at Sale Street Baptist Church. The organization was recently listed as one of the top 10 charities changing the world.
Franklin Graham, president and CEO, said, “All our work is done in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, and He is the One able to change hearts and lives — and able to change the world.”
We have seen good news almost every day on the front pages of the American Press for months now. The biggest story, perhaps, was when we learned that the United Way of Southwest Louisiana had been awarded a $5 million donation — the single largest individual gift in its 80-year history.
The donor was MacKenzie Scott, author and philanthropist. Denise Durel, UW’s president and CEO, spoke for all of us when she said of Scott, “She’s a blessing, that’s what she is. Someone who really cares about the world she lives in.”
United Way also coordinated a toy and food drive aimed at serving about 2,000 meals and 1,000 children. A total of 8,000 toys were donated through several organizations and individuals who came together to bring a day of joy.
Then, there was DeRidder High school junior Ashlynn Strother who came up with a plan to have a community Christmas tree in her city, much like the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. Residents were urged to put special ornaments on the tree.
One of the most moving stories was the one about the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles playing the role of Santa to youngsters selected by school counselors. The 40 youngsters were each given a $100 budget and allowed to pick whatever they wanted at Target. A 14-year-old said he had never been to Target.
Centex Studies-Lake Charles held a Christmas Toy giveaway, handing out toys and items for Christmas dinners. Amber Victor, the organization’s director, said, “We’re all facing this pandemic, but we’re also all facing rebuilding everything from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.”
Disaster Resource Group of Baton Rouge held a Holiday Helpings Family Meal Giveaway at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The drive-through event provided 2,000 free holiday meals for Lake Charles families.
The ABC Pregnancy Resource Center held a “Hey Santa Baby” free baby supply drive. Marietta Laughlin, the center’s spokesperson, said, “We’ve been blessed with an abundance, and we want to give back.”
Residents in Lake Charles and Vinton will soon see the return of regular library services, thanks to a $20,000 donation from the American Library Association’s Disaster Relief Fund.
McNeese State University that took serious hits from the hurricanes, celebrated the completion of three of its buildings. The release came nearly one month before the targeted completion date of Jan. 8, thanks in large part to Keiland Construction’s management.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana helped provide holiday gifts for children and hurricane recovery help in the form of essentials such as food and gasoline cards.
Chevron and Second Harvest Food Bank were in town Tuesday with a Holiday Food Distribution. And there have been many other organizations and companies spreading good cheer at a difficult time in many lives here. One spokesperson said it well when she said the goal was “to go the extra mile to make sure everyone has some joy in these turbulent times.”
Then, came the coronavirus vaccinations for six front line workers at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital. We hope these vaccinations mark the beginning of the end to the coronavirus threat.
I lost my wife, Jo Ann, this year, and I miss her terribly. However, there is a new life to celebrate and her name is Eleanor Marie Walker. She is my second great-granddaughter who just happened to be born on Oct. 7, my birthday. God’s blessings never end.
Merry Christmas!