Letlow's death was shocker

LETLOW FAMILY — The late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., a victim of the coronavirus, is shown here with his wife, Julia, and their two children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months, 

 Greg Hilburn/USA Today Network

I didn’t know Luke Letlow, the congressman-elect who died from COVID-19 at age 41. However, from what I have read about him it is obvious the state has lost a young public official who faced an extremely bright future.

Letlow was to become Louisiana’s youngest U.S. representative at his inauguration following his recent election to represent the state’s 5th Congressional District, which is comprised of 24 parishes. He won the runoff with 62 percent of the vote.

The death of Letlow was caused from a coronavirus-fueled heart attack. He is believed to be the first federally elected official to die from the infection.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the official Letlow was scheduled to replace, told The News-Star of Monroe, “Luke played a vital and integral part of every decision I’ve made in Congress.” Letlow was Abraham’s chief of staff.

Abraham added, “There are no words for this loss. There was no one like Luke Letlow, and there was no one who loved this state and its people more.”

Letlow said in a Dec. 7 interview, “When Ralph decided not to run, I knew my experience could be valuable and important to represent the 5th District from elective service rather than behind the scenes as I had for my entire career.

“I’ve learned from some of the best and I want to apply that knowledge to leverage the best for the 5th District. I want to make a difference. I’m going to make a difference.”

Like so many others, I was shocked that a healthy person in his early 40s could die from a virus less than two weeks after being hospitalized. Dr. G.E. Ghali, part of the team of doctors who treated Letlow, said he died after suffering a “cardiac event.”

The Advocate reported that the state Department of Health said of the nearly 7,400 deaths in Louisiana confirmed and found likely to be linked to the virus, about 4 percent of people had no existing health conditions and about 365 were under the age of 49. Just 3 percent of the deaths were among people between the ages of 40 and 49, making Letlow one of 227 coronavirus-related deaths in his age range.

The average age of a person who has died from the coronavirus in Louisiana is 75. The newspaper said it is still not well understood which younger, healthier people may be at a higher risk of complications or why the virus spares others with mild symptoms, if any at all, while proving fatal to others.

Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, said, “This virus doesn’t stay in the lungs. It goes to the heart, the kidneys, and the intestines. It messes with really, really, really important organ systems. That’s what people don’t really seem to get.”

Dr. Julio Figueroa, chief of infectious disease at LSU Health New Orleans, said in the rare instances in which a young or otherwise healthy person gets seriously sick from the disease, they often begin to deteriorate once the virus enters other organs. The virus has also been found to strike at the body’s vascular functions, which potentially could cause clotting that leads to even more serious complications such as heart attacks or strokes.

Figueroa said, “It’s a slow train crash. People try their best, and we’ve learned a lot of how to treat these folks, but the ones who end up dying die in a pretty slow way as organs start malfunctioning.”

The Department of Health said high blood pressure, with which many of us have to deal, remains the most prevalent existing health condition found in people who’ve died from the illness in Louisiana, at nearly 64 percent of all patients. Heart, kidney and neurological ailments, as well as diabetes, were also prevalent in a significant number of people.

The late state Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, died from the coronavirus in April. Eight other Louisiana public officials have had the virus but had no lasting effects.

Tyler Bridges of The Advocate wrote about covering Letlow’s campaign and called him a cautious campaigner. However, that wasn’t the case for others at some of the campaign stops, he said.

Talking about one campaign stop, Bridges said, “I noticed that none of the 15 people there was wearing a mask.” Bridges and an Advocate photographer were wearing masks, and he said Letlow was wearing one when he showed up 10 minutes later.

Bridges, at the end of his story, asked an important question: “I was struck in Ruston and Amite at the refusal of people to wear masks or worry about COVID-19,” he said. “They should know now about Letlow’s shocking death. Will they now take the virus seriously?”

Many of us can’t understand why the virus hasn’t been taken seriously by so many, and perhaps that is one reason why Letlow’s death struck a nerve. If their attitudes change, that could be Letlow’s greatest legacy.

Tags

More from this section

Stelly had courage, principles

  • Updated
Stelly had courage, principles

Many Southwest Louisiana residents at funeral services today will celebrate the lives of Vic and Terry Stelly, both victims of the deadly coronavirus. Vic Stelly, without question, was one of the most dedicated and principled public officials I have covered in my 60 years at the American Press.

2020 numbers are staggering

  • Updated
2020 numbers are staggering

Numbers tell the human and property toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic and the two hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27 and Oct. 9. The pandemic death toll continues to rise as the nation experiences one of its worst COVID-19 surges yet.

Let's remember our blessings

  • Updated
Let's remember our blessings

Most of us would agree that we can’t wait for disastrous 2020 to come to an end. The coronavirus reared its ugly head early in the year, and then came Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, we can’t let Christmas come and go and forget the blessings we have also enjoyed.

Citizens control end of virus

  • Updated
Citizens control end of virus

Dr. K. Lance Gould of Houston, the cardiologist who has helped me avoid serious heart disease complications for over 30 years, had some sensible advice as I left his office Friday: “If your family is getting together for Christmas, have everyone wear a mask.”

Election challenges damaging

  • Updated
Election challenges damaging

The men and women who manned the polls on presidential election day and those who counted the votes at day’s end and beyond in a number of states have been slandered unlike any who have served in those roles before. Without solid evidence to back up their claims, President Trump and his Repu…

We're tired, but it isn't over

  • Updated
We're tired, but it isn't over

The wearing of masks and the closing of bars have been two major controversies during the effort of state governments to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic disease. And as someone said recently, “The squeaky wheel gets the grease.”