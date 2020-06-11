Legislators get sidetracked

Southwest Louisiana’s Republican legislators have been pretty much in lock step with their GOP colleagues who in their regular session rushed to tackle auto insurance reform, kill lawsuits that coastal parishes filed against oil and gas companies and broaden gun rights. However, in their haste some of the bills passed with problems.
Mark Ballard of The Advocate put it best when he said “one of the most embarrassing moments came last week when Louisiana legislators triumphantly passed a bill aimed at lowering auto insurance rates by curtailing lawsuits that, oops, also expanded the ability of injured individuals to collect even more damages in court.”
Senate Bill 418 by Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, cleared the Senate 29-8 and the House 72-28. Rep. Wilford Carter Sr., D-Lake Charles, was the only area legislator to vote against the bill.
Voting for the bill were Sens. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek; Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur; Mike Reese, R-Leesville; and Reps. R. Dewith Carrier, R-Oakdale; Stephen Dwight, RMoss Bluff; Les Farnum, R-Sulphur; Charles Owen, R-Rosepine; Troy Romero, R-Jennings; Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck; and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles.
Talbot worked with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in an effort to avoid a possible gubernatorial veto, but a last-minute change created a problem. The Advocate said while the bill passed both houses, the margin wasn’t enough to ensure it could survive a possible veto by the governor.
The House has 67 Republicans, three short of the 70 (two-thirds) needed to override a veto. The Senate has 27 Republicans, one more than the 26 needed for an override. SB 418 was sent to the governor on June 2 and he has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he does neither, it becomes law.
Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) that made the bill a No. 1 priority, said they were in the process of working with legislative leaders to fix the language in the special session that is now under way if the bill becomes law.
Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, sponsored SB 359 that included specific language to invalidate the lawsuits that coastal parishes filed against oil and gas companies for oil and gas drilling damages. However, the legislation ran into trouble in the Senate and a related Senate bill died in the House Appropriations Committee.
Both houses did approve Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, but it only urges and requests that certain officials and local governments dismiss the lawsuits, which isn’t likely to happen. Sen. Abraham and Rep. Carter were the only area legislators to vote against the resolution. Rep. Dwight was reported as absent.
Three gun bills passed overwhelmingly and were sent to the governor for his signature or a veto.
Rep. Bryan Fontenot, RThibodaux, sponsored House Bill 334 that would authorize a concealed handgun permit holder to carry a handgun in a church, synagogue, mosque or other places of worship. Fontenot said pastors would still have to sign off on parishioners carrying weapons, but the congregation wouldn’t have to be notified.
HB 334 passed the House 72-24 and the Senate 23-9. All area senators and representatives voted for the bill.
Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, and chairman of the House Republican Delegation, sponsored HB 140. It would prevent local and parish authorities from imposing restrictions to prohibit the possession of a firearm. Local governments have been able to decide some gun restrictions on their own since 1985.
HB 140 passed the House 70-28 and the Senate 32-3. Rep. Carter voted against the bill. Sen. Abraham was recorded as absent.
Miguez also sponsored HB 781 that establishes that firearms and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and suppliers and retailers are essential businesses that can’t be prohibited from operating during times of emergency.
HB 781 was approved 80-17 in the House and 34-0 in the Senate. Rep. Carter voted against the bill.
Another controversial bill, SB 189, would take $300 million of $811 million in federal coronavirus aid destined for local governments and use it for a grant program for small businesses. Edwards wants to allow local governments to tap into the full amount.
All of the bills we have talked about here are ripe for possible vetoes. Edwards has been closely aligned with attorneys who benefit from the auto accident lawsuits targeted in Talbot’s bill. The governor and Talbot tried to reach common ground, but a last-minute amendment foiled their plans.
Edwards is a gun-rights advocate, but, like many others, he may think the gun proposals are a stretch too far. How he decides the local government vs. business interests issue is anybody’s guess.
Legislators were supposed to focus at their regular session on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, but their rush to try and enact too many unrelated bills gummed up the works. Unfortunately, it has also forced them into calling an unnecessary and expensive special session.