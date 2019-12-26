Legislative terms not limited

A retired educator from Ponchatoula earlier this year gave Louisiana citizens something to think about as they get ready to enter 2020. Jim Anderson said there is no such thing as genuine term limits in the state Legislature, and that means special interests really call most of the shots.
The Advocate, in an editorial at the same time, talked about “four years of disappointment from the Legislature.” The newspaper said “politically tougher long-term solutions were often ignored in favor of short-term thinking and expedients.”
Legislators are currently limited to three four-year terms in the state House or Senate. If they serve 12 years in the House, then they can immediately run for the Senate, and vice-versa.
Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, served in the House from 1975 to 2008; he will end 12 years in the Senate on Jan. 13 and has been elected to his former House seat. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, will end 48 years in the Legislature when he leaves office Jan. 13.
Anderson, in his letter to The Advocate, said Alario had accomplished much in those years, but questions whether he has had to make too many deals with lobbyists and special interest groups to get re-elected that often.
The newspaper in its editorial said the Legislature in the last four years didn’t deal with the need for longterm tax reform, didn’t start trying to solve the retirement debt crisis or raise the 30-year-old gasoline tax rates to pay for transportation.
The Advocate said lawmakers raided BP settlement funds from the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico to finance “a Christmas tree of a patronage (highway construction) bill.”
“For this Legislature, craving campaign funds, it was the battalions of lobbyists of the well-heeled who did very well,” the newspaper said. “Oil and gas interests got BP funding for a Port Fourchon elevated highway; Harrah’s won a 30-year extension of its exclusive contract for a downtown New Orleans casino.”
Anderson echoed those words when he said, “We only need to look at their voting records surrounding the nursing home industry, gas, petroleum and chemical industry and casino industry to see who has the most influence over our legislators. In fact, regarding the nursing home industry, many of our legislators have blatant conflicts of interest for they either own or are heavily invested in such entities.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards inherited major budget problems when he took office in 2016, and he had to deal with a Republican-controlled Legislature that opposed him at almost every turn. It wasn’t until 2018 when enough GOP lawmakers realized a seven-year, 0.45 percent increase in the state’s 4-percent state sales tax was needed to stabilize state budgets.
A handful of Republican legislators also tried to get their colleagues to approve many tax reform measures, but they got little or no cooperation. What happens now with a more conservative GOP lawmaking branch is pretty much anybody’s guess.
The Advocate said much could have been achieved in the last four years “if wiser and less-partisan debate had broken out in the wake of (Bobby) Jindal’s second term.”
The U.S. House in 1995, the same year that Louisiana approved legislative term limits, rejected four separate term limit constitutional amendments in its first-ever votes on congressional term limits. The Lake Charles City Council also rejected term limits that year.
Louisiana legislators approved a constitutional amendment on term limits and sent it to the voters in October of 1995. The public vote was 38,765 for and only 9,000 against.
State Sen. Armand Brinkhaus, D-Sunset, was one of the most vocal opponents of term limits. Like Anderson, Brinkhaus said the bill didn’t prevent crossovers, meaning House members could serve three terms and then run for the Senate for another three or vice versa.
Guy Coates of The Associated Press in a 1995 column said, “If the lawmaker is popular enough that could turn out to be 24 years in the Legislature. Not exactly term limits.”
Coates was right, but only about half right on the number of years a legislator could serve. Alario has served 48 years. Thompson has served 45 years, and he could serve 12 more.
Anderson in his letter said the term limits law needs to be revised in order to avoid the constant catering to special interests in order to get reelected. He suggests two consecutive four-year terms (eight years total) in the House or two terms in the Senate and no chance to run for the other chamber without being out of office for two years.
“The governor of this state can’t serve for more than two consecutive 4-year terms so why should we permit legislators to serve due to a term limit loophole?” he asked.
Citizens also agree that Congress, the federal lawmaking branch, needs term limits. However, the odds of getting congressmen or state legislators to change current law are slim to none.