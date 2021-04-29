Legislative session off track

To borrow a phrase from comedian Steve Martin, it seems fair to say that the Louisiana Legislature is doing some “wild and crazy” things.
Lawmakers are debating voting changes for a state that hasn’t had any major problems at the polls. A conservative Republican legislator from Mandeville is sponsoring a bill legalizing marijuana. And a GOP lawmaker from Chalmette wants to tell colleges and public schools what they can teach.
Let’s look at each of those unusual events.
Some of the voting legislation wants to ban things that aren’t even being considered. One example is a bill that got out of committee Monday that says the state Office of Motor Vehicles can’t require anyone to be vaccinated in order to get a driver’s license and can’t put immunization information on those licenses and ID cards.
A deputy commissioner with the Office of Motor Vehicles said requiring vaccinations to get a license or adding anything to the driver’s license or ID card can’t be done without authorization from the Legislature. The proposal is a complete waste of time.
Those who testified in favor of the bill wasted more time. They complained about losing their privacy rights and the drastic steps being taken to avoid COVID-19. They also questioned the safety of the virus vaccines and said they were tired of government overreach.
A Senate measure gets the state’s legislative auditor involved in the election process, which is something new. The auditor currently audits each department within the executive branch at least once every seven years. The audit of the secretary of state’s’ office that handles elections is due in fiscal year 2022.
Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, is sponsor of the auditor bill, and she believes annual election audits are necessary. Cloud’s legislation, like most of the voting bills being debated at the current session, stems from the controversial presidential election of 2020.
Louisiana had a gubernatorial election in 2019. Did anyone hear any candidates complain about the way their elections were handled? If they have, it hasn’t come to light.
The auditing of elections every year seems excessive. So why not simply audit those presidential elections every four years, even though that also seems unnecessary.
Other legislators want to outlaw drop boxes that the state has never used. They also want chairmen of the political parties to pick precinct workers, a difficult job that has been handled extremely well by parish clerks of court.
The sad part of all this is the fact these voting changes appear to be sailing through the process with little or no opposition. Pity those state officials and employees who will spend much of their valuable time trying to fix some election procedures that are working fine under existing law.
Rep. Richard Nelson, the Mandeville Republican, got his bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana out of committee, and the decision is now with the full House. Nelson said marijuana use is already prevalent, and the state is missing out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.
“Marijuana is more popular than Donald Trump in Louisiana,” Nelson said during debate.
Another surprise is the fact that Americans for Prosperity, described as a libertarian conservative group, supports legalization and plans to promote its passage.
It’s not a surprise that the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys are opposed to the bill. The head of the district attorneys association said legislators should spend two or three years studying the issue because, “There are going to be a lot of pieces to this puzzle that have never been discussed or anticipated.”
The bill still has a long way to go in the halls of the Legislature.
Rep. Ray Garofalo of Chamette is sponsoring the “what you can teach” legislation. One of the bill’s concepts is that Louisiana or the United States is racist or sexist, or that students should be made to feel guilty about race.
Garofalo said there is too much politics in the classroom, and it was important to address that issue. Changes are needed, he said, because classrooms are being filled with ideologies promoted by teachers. Countless parents and students have complained to him about what is being taught, he said.
Among the opponents of the bill are the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Legislative Black Caucus. The president of BESE said, “It threatens the ability of our teachers to be honest and tell the truth to students.”
The Advocate reported that Garofalo, when debate began, said he would delay a vote on the bill until “another time.” Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, had expressed concerns, including whether the Legislature can tell colleges what they can teach.
The “wild and crazy” things some legislators are doing has sidetracked tax reform, the job legislative leaders said would be the major focus of this session. Those leaders need to get the session back on track.