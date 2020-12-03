Leave open primary alone

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, wants the state Legislature to go back to having closed party primaries for state congressional elections. Louisiana has done that before, and it didn’t work out, so why do it again?
Louisiana Republicans and Democrats held their own primary elections before 1975. They also had runoffs and then there was the general election when Republican and Democratic candidates who won their primaries competed with candidates from other parties.
The state has held an open primary system for all offices since 1975 when candidates from all parties run in a primary and then a general election if no one gets over 50 percent of the vote in the primary. Former four-term Democratic Gov. Edwin W. Edwards promoted the open primary at a time when there weren’t many Republicans in Louisiana.
In the early days, Democrats held their first and second closed primaries. Republicans just nominated candidates at party conventions. Edwards said Democratic candidates beat up on one another for two elections, and Republicans just waited for the general election.
Surprisingly, Jay Stone, executive director of the Louisiana Republican Party at the time, was in Lake Charles in February of 1974 and, like Edwards, was promoting the open primary system. Stone said Republicans would work to eliminate the second primary, thereby establishing an open primary election system.
Today’s Louisiana Republican leaders take a completely different view. Like Scalise, they support the closed party primary system. Two of those leaders are state Rep. Blake Miguez, chairman of the House GOP delegation, and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, who chairs the Senate committee dealing with elections.
The Advocate reported that Republican officials have complained about elections in which two Democrats nearly squeak into a runoff in a deeply Republican state. They also don’t like the fact that Louisiana can’t settle its congressional elections in November like other states. Those who are elected in December lose an entire month of seniority, which gives them more political stroke and that is a big deal in Congress.
The last time state legislators went back to closed primaries for congressional elections was in 2008 and 2010. Former and current state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored legislation in 2006 to set up those elections.
Opponents said closed primaries left out 600,000 voters who didn’t belong to the Democratic and Republican parties. However, the House vote was 57-27, 4 more than the 53 majority needed. The Senate vote was 26-7, 6 more than the 20 needed.
The experiment didn’t last long. Former state Rep. Hunter Greene, R-Baton Rouge, and current judge on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court, sponsored legislation in 2010 returning to the open primary.
Greene said there were two reasons he was sponsoring the legislation. There would be one less election every two years when congressional elections are held and that would save the state $6.5 million every other year. And like the opponents in 2006, Greene said closed primaries left out every voter that wasn’t a Democrat or Republican.
The two parties could allow those voters to cast ballots in their primaries. However, in the 2010 congressional elections, the Democratic and Libertarian parties allowed others to vote in their primaries, but Republicans limited their primary to party members only.
Greene said 19 other states held open primaries, but most aren’t like the Louisiana open primary. The National Conference of State Legislatures earlier this year said there are six different kinds of primaries and that state and federal elections in Louisiana are distinct.
The six types of primaries are the closed primary, the partially closed, the partially open, those open to unaffiliated voters, open primaries and those letting the top two candidates run in the general election.
Legislators in 2010 clearly liked the idea of returning to the open primary system. The House vote was 71-27, much more than the 53 majority needed. The Senate vote was 31-5, much more than the 20 needed there.
Perhaps the best argument for open primaries is the fact that more and more voters in Louisiana are not Democrats or Republicans. In 2010, there were 683,247 others on the voter rolls, and that number had climbed to 818,859 by 2020, an increase of 135,612 voters.
Republican Party numbers are also increasing. There were 774,481 Republicans on the voting rolls in 2010, and that number climbed to 1,029,708 in 2020, an increase of 255,227 voters. Democratic Party voters totaled 1,481,644 in 2010 and 1,257,865 in 2020, a loss of 223,779 voters.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, who was re-elected with 59 percent of the vote on Nov. 3, said he is open to changing elections but, “I missed orientation (in Congress) and my life was still the same. I like the way we save some money … the way we currently do our elections.”
The odds are most voters also like the current open primary system. Can’t we just leave well enough alone?